‘The Whisper Man’ Climbs to No. 1 Movie on Netflix With 33.4 Million Views

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Adam Scott-led “The Whisper Man” was Netflix’s most-watched movie last week, growing its viewership to 33.4 million views.

While the serial killer thriller debuted to 23.2 million views last week, “The Whisper Man” grew to reach 33.4 million views during the week of Aug. 31, landing as the top movie of the week.

Last week, “The Whisper Man” landed in the No. 2 spot behind the first look at Grand Theft Auto VI, which scored 31.1 million views on Netflix from its Aug. 27 debut through Aug. 31.

This week, however, the movie, which stars Scott, Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan and Michael Keaton, soared ahead of “Turning Point: Generation 9/11,” “The Hard Corps” and the extended look at GTA VI, which scored 4.4 million views in its second week.

“The Whisper Man” scored a similar viewership trajectory as “The Last House,” which debuted to 27.5 million views and grew to reach 33.5 million views in its second week. In its third week, however, viewership dropped to 12 million views.

The streamer’s TV content was dominated by true crime sensation, “Death of the Pastor’s Wife,” which scored 13.9 million views on Netflix during the week.

Following “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” on the TV list was “Beauty in Black” Season 3 with 8 million views, “The Gentlemen” Season 2 with 6.7 million views and “Outer Banks” Season 5 with 3.3 million views.

Notably, “Earle Meets World,” the family-centric reality show surrounding influencer Alix Earle, debuted as the No. 10 most-watched TV show on the platform with 1.8 million views. “Leanne” Season 2 landed in the No. 9 spot with 2.1 million views.