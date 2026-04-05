The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Paramount+ This Weekend

There are a lot of options to choose from on Paramount+, and we have three titles for you to enjoy this weekend.

This list will serve up drama, horror, enlightenment and some pretty good laughs. With tons of options available, we know it’s hard to choose the best title to hit play on. And that’s why you have us to make the process a little easier.

You don’t need to look any further. Check our picks for what you should be tuning into this weekend.