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The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Paramount+ This Weekend

Including Peter Weir’s thought-provoking drama “The Truman Show”

Raquel Harris
A person stands in front of a mirror with various toiletries on the countertop. They are wearing a red and white striped shirt with a white paper collar and cuffs attached. White lines are drawn on the mirror behind them, resembling a door frame.
(Paramount Pictures)

There are a lot of options to choose from on Paramount+, and we have three titles for you to enjoy this weekend.

This list will serve up drama, horror, enlightenment and some pretty good laughs. With tons of options available, we know it’s hard to choose the best title to hit play on. And that’s why you have us to make the process a little easier. 

You don’t need to look any further. Check our picks for what you should be tuning into this weekend.

Paranormal Activity
Blumhouse/Paramount

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paranormal Activity,” a found-footage film that centers on a supernatural presence that eventually possesses one-half of a couple, is Blumhouse’s very first cinematic baby. Though some moments in the film are unintentionally funny, the film’s natural silence and the illusion that you’re watching a real-life possession slowly take place, sends shivers up the spine.

"The Truman Show" (Getty Images)
“The Truman Show” (Getty Images)

“The Truman Show”

“The Truman Show,” known as one of Jim Carrey’s most notable films, follows the life of a man named Truman Burbank. He has no idea he’s part of a massive live broadcast centered on his life. As he’s followed by hidden cameras and led on by rotating characters, he slowly realizes the truth. But he’ll have to decide how he’ll confront the people behind the cameras.

"Wayne's World" (Paramount Pictures)
“Wayne’s World” (Paramount Pictures)

“Wayne’s World”

“Wayne’s World,” the iconic “Saturday Night Live” sketch was adapted into a full-blown musical comedy. The film brings Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) back into the fold as they fight to save their show from Benjamin Kane, a producer who wants to take it to commercial TV.

Oscar Isaac in "Ex Machina" (Credit: A24)
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Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

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