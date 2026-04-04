The 7 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Tubi Right Now

Tubi has a lot to offer for the sci-fi film fanatic.

The free streaming service has an impressive library of science fiction films, from modern hits to classics that are well worth the time. From golden oldies like “RoboCop” to modern marvels like “Moon” and “Ex Machina,” there is something for whatever mood you’re in.

Here are the best sci-fi movies to check out on Tubi right now.

Sony Pictures Classics Moon “Moon” is a quieter sci-fi story than others on this list but possibly the best. The story follows Sam Rockwell as a lunar miner wrapping up his three year shift and excited to return to his family – until he ends up suffering from headaches and hallucinations that result in him meeting a younger clone (?) version of himself. That starts a ticking clock of what is really going on with this moon before his replacements arrive.

TWC Snowpiercer Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 sci-fi hit stars Chris Evans as a lowly passenger on a luxury train built to help humanity survive a second ice age. As is the human way, the many train cars have devolved into a classist mess with those at the back struggling day to day while those toward the front thrive in opulence. Make time for this cult classic if you haven’t and even if you have seen it, there is no better time to revisit.

“Ad Astra” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Ad Astra If “Project Hail Mary” has you itching for more space movies, “Ad Astra” is here to help. A sci-fi film that feels like it was a bit overlooked when it first released, the movie stars Brad Pitt as a son heading out into space 30 years after his father’s voyage disappeared. He’s looking for answers but finds something that could threaten the entire galaxy.

“Limitless” (Credit: Eagle Pictures) Limitless Who would not want to take a pill and be instantly incredible at everything without any of the work? “Limitless” plays that dream out – with a few tiny repercussions. The hook is simple: humans only use 20% of their brain but a new pill unlocks the human mind’s full potential essentially making them superheroes. Bradley Cooper is having a lot of fun with this one as a struggling writer who quickly rises to the top of the financial world. Of course, some of the message is the shortcut drug is bad and people should work a bit for their accomplishments, but at the same time … come on, it’s just fun.

Sony Paprika The anime that inspired Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” is more than worth a watch. “Paprika” follows a scientist who moonlights as a dream detective solving psychiatric issues in patients. Aside from both stories dealing with dream worlds and the power of dreaming, Nolan took a number of visuals straight from “Paprika” when making “Inception.” If you enjoy the Nolan film, it’s time to pay your respects to the source material.

Orion RoboCop A true sci-fi classic, “RoboCop” drips with ’80s action nostalgia and maximalism in nearly every frame, as Peter Weller steals the scene as Alex Murphy, a revitalized killing machine in an apocalyptic Detroit. The film revels in its violence, with the titular RoboCop taking down one criminal and corrupt company man after another. It’s a movie that flies by but stays with you, and it’s worth watching or revisiting for any sci-fi fan.