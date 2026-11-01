The 7 Best New Movies on Paramount+ in October

From a pair of Stephen King adaptations to an all-time road trip comedy, these are the movies to dive into that were added in October 2026.

Maika Monroe in “It Follows” (Radius-TWC) It Follows “It Follows” captures one of the great human fears – being relentlessly pursued. The film follows (zing) a woman who contracts a horrific STD that manifests a monster that slow walks toward you at all times and if it catches you, it kills you. The only way to get rid of it is by passing it on to another. The constant slow-walking and the dread of knowing the entity was getting closer to you creates a real slow-burn dread that permeates through the film’s runtime. It’s a tense 100 minutes and prime for a rewatch. (And don’t even get us started on the A+ score the film is set to.)

Ewan McGregor in”Doctor Sleep” (Warner Bros.) Doctor Sleep “Doctor Sleep” deserved more love than it got. “The Shining” is one of Stephen King’s most iconic novels, and the Stanley Kubrick adaptation is equally revered — by everyone but King himself. So when the time came to adapt the horror writer’s “Shining” sequel, Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House”) found a way to tell the story of a grown Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) that felt like a continuation of both the book and the elements Kubrick changed for his adaptation. The film is long, but moves at such a brisk pace that it is rarely felt. And for the ever-growing number of Rebecca Ferguson fans out there, revel in how the “Dune” breakout plays the villainous Rose the Hat with sick glee.

“Drag Me to Hell” (Universal Pictures) Drag Me to Hell “Drag Me to Hell” is dripping with everything that makes Sam Raimi such a fun director. If you checked out his return to horror in 2026 with “Send Help” and yearn for more from him that isn’t “Evil Dead” or his more commercial “Spider-Man” films, then “Drag Me To Hell” is your guaranteed fix. It’s funny, it’s disgusting, it’s tense and pulse-pounding. To be short: it’s a Sam Raimi movie. It’s the director’s grim morality tale and everyone in front of the camera is on board to meet Raimi’s vision. While it has been celebrated in the years since release, there are always more people who should be watching this movie.

“We’re the Millers” (Warner Bros.) We’re the Millers “We’re the Millers” remains one of the great road trip comedies. The film follows Jason Sudeikis’ David as a drug dealer who hires a group of people to pose as his family so he can travel south of the border to pick up a shipment for his supplier. The film boasts a cast including Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts as the rest of the Miller “family.” The four have top-tier chemistry, and the misadventures the group has while traveling to Mexico in their RV make this one of the best comedies available on the streamer.

Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom in ‘Troy’ (Warner Bros.) Troy 2026 has been all about “The Odyssey” but if you’re wanting the story but wish it was hyper-focused on just the Battle of Troy than there’s a Brad Pitt gem waiting for you. “Troy” is a full-on action movie. If you want to check out a sword and sandals movie with a heavy emphasis on the “sword” part of the equation, then “Troy” is the movie for you. And if the Trojan Horse scene from “The Odyssey” was the only part of the film that worked for you, then buddy do we have the film for you. But despite the action, Pitt is great as Achilles and Brian Cox is characteristically a scene-stealer as Agamemnon.

Warner Bros. V for Vendetta The 2005 film, based on iconic graphic novel writer Alan Moore’s “V for Vendetta,” takes place in London, which has become a police state following a world war. One man, donning a Guy Fawkes mask, wages his own battles against the secret police using terrorism and knives. One night, he saves a woman from the police and, in doing so, finds a willing ally to help take down the powers that be, who are commanding the city with an oppressive fist.