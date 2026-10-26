5 New Shows to Stream This Week On Netflix, Apple TV and More

These are the five shows to check out this week on streaming.

Matthew Perry in “The One About Matthew Perry” (Netflix) The One About Matthew Perry Where to Stream: Netflix For fans of “Friends” still mourning the unexpected death of Matthew Perry, Netflix is releasing a three-part documentary on the star this week. The series will dive deep into the actor’s life – from his rise to stardom through his long battle with addiction and fights for sobriety. While there will be a number of interviews from family and friends included in the docuseries, his fellow “Friends” co-stars were not a part of the filming.

“Dexter: Resurrection” (Showtime) Dexter: Resurrection Where to Stream: Paramount+ The second season of the “Dexter” revival series lands on Paramount+ this week. Everyone’s favorite moral serial killer is back and facing something more awful than killers – a mid-life crisis. The second season pits Dexter Morgan against two different killers – one from the older generation and one from the newer – all while he’s coming to terms with his son Harrison starting his career with the NYPD. If you’re ready for more plastic sheets, sharp knives and cat-and-mouse killer hunts, then “Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2 is coming at the perfect time.

Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham in “Nocturne” (Apple TV) Nocturne Where to Stream: Apple TV “Nocturne” is the latest book adaptation landing on Apple TV. It follows a homicide detective and FBI agent who rush to find one more potentially living victim of a serial killer after a previous one is found. For fans of “The Silence of the Lamb,” this new series – with the authorities visiting and talking with the locked-up killer, jockeying for new info or leads – will likely hit you right where you need it. Read Next

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Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector in “The Gilded Age.” (HBO) The Gilded Age Where to Stream: HBO Max The best costume drama on TV returns to HBO this week. The fourth season of “The Gilded Age” is kicking up the tension between the old money families in high society New York City. After Carrie Coon’s Bertha makes changes to the society, she quickly becomes the target of her neighbor Agnes, who is trying to claw her way back into good standing and is willing to bring down anyone else in the process.