The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

Prime Video Madden If you’re looking for something brand new this week, but can’t make it out to a theater, you have the option of watching “Madden,” come November 18. Directed by David O. Russell, the film chronicles the life of NFL staple John Madden (Nicolas Cage), alongside his best friend Al Davis (Christian Bale), as he goes “from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game.” Any NFL fan has played some version of Madden at some point, and this deep into football season, it’s a timely watch. Read Next

Everything New on Prime Video in November

“They Will Kill You” (Credit: Warner Bros.) They Will Kill You For anyone still feeling more horror vibes this fall, “They Will Kill You” might be the move this week. The film stars Zazie Beetz, an ex-convict who answers an ad to be a housekeeper at a mysterious New York City high-rise that has seen a number of disappearances over the years. Upon arriving, she soon figures out why those disappearances have been happening. And it’s…not great luck, for her. “They Will Kill You” hit theaters earlier this year, and falls pretty squarely into the genre of accessible horror, meaning even the typical scaredy cats will probably enjoy this one, so long as you don’t have any issues with blood. Read Next

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