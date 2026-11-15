The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Happy middle of November! Fall is in full swing, and you might even have your tree up already, but fair warning, we’re not going for holiday movies just yet with our Prime Video recommendations this week.
Instead, we’re opting for a brand new release, a horror film that’s a bit easier to stomach for the scaredy cats out there and a parody of a major franchise that’s set to release its newest installment very soon. As always, you are welcome to take these suggestions or welcome to leave them, we’re just trying to help where we can!
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.
Madden
If you’re looking for something brand new this week, but can’t make it out to a theater, you have the option of watching “Madden,” come November 18.
Directed by David O. Russell, the film chronicles the life of NFL staple John Madden (Nicolas Cage), alongside his best friend Al Davis (Christian Bale), as he goes “from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game.”
Any NFL fan has played some version of Madden at some point, and this deep into football season, it’s a timely watch.
They Will Kill You
For anyone still feeling more horror vibes this fall, “They Will Kill You” might be the move this week.
The film stars Zazie Beetz, an ex-convict who answers an ad to be a housekeeper at a mysterious New York City high-rise that has seen a number of disappearances over the years. Upon arriving, she soon figures out why those disappearances have been happening. And it’s…not great luck, for her.
“They Will Kill You” hit theaters earlier this year, and falls pretty squarely into the genre of accessible horror, meaning even the typical scaredy cats will probably enjoy this one, so long as you don’t have any issues with blood.
The Starving Games
With “Sunrise on the Reaping” just about a week away, all “Hunger Games” fans are preparing to be broken once again. So, why not do a warm-up that gets you in the spirit, but doesn’t actually break your spirits at all? Let’s watch “The Starving Games.”
The 2013 film stars Maiara Walsh, Cody Christian, Brant Daugherty and more, and ruthlessly parodies “The Hunger Games.” Instead of Katniss, Peeta and Gale, fans meet Kantmiss, Peter and Dale, as they try to survive the Starving Games. Is this the best parody out there? No, not even close. In fact, this movie got overwhelmingly negative reviews.
Nonetheless, it’s not the worst pre-game for “Sunrise on the Reaping” if you don’t want to watch the series in full.