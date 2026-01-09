3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Weekend

We’re back with another set of movies for you to check out this weekend. Some old, some new, and one we just can’t get enough of.
With tons of options available, we know it’s hard to choose the best title to hit play on. And that’s why you have us to make the process a little easier. This list includes flicks that will bring you chills, take you on a hilarious adventure and one that will have you rooting for the underdog.
That’s right, our three-movie variety pack, which also features a 2025 favorite, is ready. Check out the films we think you should watch this weekend below.
“Together” (2025)
Yeah, it’s a new year, but let’s not act like 2025 didn’t have some pretty good bangers at the box office. In Michael Shanks’ creepy body horror film, Dave Franco and Alison Brie star as a couple who have moved to the countryside, away from everything they’ve known and have been comfortable with. As spats cause a disconnect between them, the two end up coming in contact with a strange supernatural force that threatens their lives.
“O Brother Where Art Thou?” (2000)
One of the newest titles to drop on Hulu in January 2026 is the hilarious modern classic “O Brother Where Art Thou?” The film, based on the epic Greek poem “The Odyssey,” follows three men who have broken out of prison and head out on a quest to find a buried treasure. Chained as a unit, the trio must endure every wild adventure, dangerous challenge, and kooky character together on their journey.
“Napoleon Dynamite” (2022)
Listen, you can’t tell us that this quirky, oddball of a film didn’t have you cracking up the entire movie. It makes the list because no matter what type of day you’re having, “Napoleon Dynamite” will surely bring a smile to your face, and it’s a super quick watch over the weekend. The film is centered on an awkward high schooler named Napoleon (Jon Heder) who befriends new kid named Pedro (Efren Ramirez). Between looking after his injured grandmother and avoiding his macho uncle, Napoleon launches a campaign to become his class president.