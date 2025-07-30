Alison Brie and Dave Franco Had to Use the Bathroom ‘Together’ While Fused for Their Horror Movie | Video

Alison Brie and Dave Franco got close while filming “Together” — so close that they had to share bathroom breaks while fused together with a prosthetic.

The married couple talked about “Together” in a new video from Neon, who purchased worldwide distribution rights to the film out of the Sundance Film Festival. The interview parodies Buzzfeed’s puppy interviews by placing the two actors on the floor in a room full of rats to answer questions. A group of rats is also featured in one of “Together’s” most disgusting scenes.

Early into the video, the pair were asked if they had a favorite behind-the-scenes memory from the making of “Together.” Franco evoked a shoot where a prosthetic kept the married couple essentially handcuffed together for a whole day — bathroom breaks and all.

“We were literally connected with a prosthetic for the entire day,” Franco began.

“That was your favorite day?” Brie asked slightly horrified.

“No. Favorite on-set memory,” Franco clarified. “Inevitably, we did have to go to the bathroom and drag the other one with us.”

“This is true,” Brie said.

“I remember standing over you while you were going to the bathroom and thinking ‘We could not have done this with anyone else,’” Franco concluded.

“We have a photo of it,” Brie added. You can watch the full interview below.

Play video

The real-life spouses play the couple in the new body horror romance from writer/director Michael Shanks. In the film, the pair moves to a new house in the countryside, where they soon stumble upon a mysterious cave that has horrific consequences on their bodies and individuality.

The relationship between the pair, who got married in 2017, lies at the heart of “Together” and its marketing campaign.

“I love working with my partner,” Brie said. “I love being on set with you because I feel supported and safe, and I know that I can take bigger risks knowing that you’re there and I can check in with you to be like, ‘Was that OK?’”

“When you’re at ease on set, you feel much more liberated and apt to take risks and do weird things,” Franco added. “That’s when the best stuff comes.”

Neon put together a tongue-in-cheek press run playing up both the romantic union and disturbing imagery at the film’s center. On Tuesday, Neon announced that anyone who could provide an opening weekend ticket stub for “Together” would receive a free couples therapy session from OurRitual. On X, Neon’s account shared an image of Franco biting Brie’s lip below a billboard of their characters’ lips being fused in the movie.