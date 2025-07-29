Neon Is Giving Couples Who See ‘Together’ Opening Weekend Free Therapy

With “Together” set to hit theaters Wednesday, audiences are in for a body horror romance primed for a disgusting date night. In case date night falls apart for any viewers, Neon is offering free couples therapy for anyone who sees the film opening weekend.

Anyone who sees “Together” this weekend can upload a photo of their ticket to the couples therapy service OurRitual for a free session. Anyone who continues after this first session will receive an additional 20% discount, per a Neon press release.

“Traumatized by TOGETHER? Get free couples therapy,” Neon’s announcement reads.

The offer is available through Aug. 3.

“Together” stars real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco as a couple in crisis. As the pair moves to the countryside to start a new life, they find themselves at the center of a body horror nightmare. The gross-out romantic horror comes from writer/director Michael Shanks.

Neon acquired “Together” distribution rights after the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. The company reportedly got the film for a $17 million price tag. The acquisition marked the first major sale out of Sundance 2025.

Neon has focused heavily on the romantic elements of “Together” in its marketing campaign, focusing on the real-life relationship between Brie and Franco. The tongue-in-cheek advertisements saw Franco and Brie recreate a lip-fusing kiss under a “Together” billboard on X. At one point, Neon’s account shared the instantly-infamous image of Astronomer’s CEO and Head of HR with the quote, “The perfect date night movie.”

Neon’s partnership with OurRitual marks the latest step in the film’s marketing campaign.