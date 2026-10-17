The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

These are the three best movies you should check out on Netflix this week.

“Gerald’s Game” (Credit: Netflix) Gerald’s Game It might seem like a story about a woman handcuffed to a bed for 98% of the runtime would get old fast. But not in Stephen King’s hands, and not in front of ace King adaptor Mike Flanagan. This Netflix release follows Jessie – played by the always great Carla Gugino – who gets stuck handcuffed to her bed after her husband has a heart attack while trying to spice up their love life. “Gerald’s Game” becomes a story of survival as Jessie confronts her own past demons as her body begins to fail her without food or water. There are still plenty of gruesome moments in the film, including a scene near the end that will turn stomachs and sit with you long after the credits roll.

“28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” (Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing) 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Ten and a half months into 2026, and “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” still holds the title as one of the best movies of the year. A zombie film that is much more about the horrors and love capable of humanity, the film stands as a sequel to 2025’s “28 Years Later.” Ralph Fiennes drops a stirring and wholly unique performance that – in a perfect world – would keep him in award contention talks through the rest of the year. Go in knowing as little as possible and revel in the madness of this world.