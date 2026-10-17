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The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

A Stephen King adaptation and a monster movie top the list

Jacob Bryant
"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" (Sony)
"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" (Credit: Sony)
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October means Halloween, and Halloween means it’s officially horror season! This week’s crop of movies to check out on Netflix reflect the best features that’ll make you scream.

Whether you’re big into scares or like to set the mood for Halloween month with some lighter terror, Netflix is a treasure trove of options. The streamer is currently host to one of the best Stephen King adaptations of the last decade, one of the best unsung movies of the year, and an all-time monster flick. That should be enough of a range to have something for everyone this month.

These are the three best movies you should check out on Netflix this week.

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"Gerald's Game" (Netflix)
“Gerald’s Game” (Credit: Netflix)

Gerald’s Game

It might seem like a story about a woman handcuffed to a bed for 98% of the runtime would get old fast. But not in Stephen King’s hands, and not in front of ace King adaptor Mike Flanagan. This Netflix release follows Jessie – played by the always great Carla Gugino – who gets stuck handcuffed to her bed after her husband has a heart attack while trying to spice up their love life.

“Gerald’s Game” becomes a story of survival as Jessie confronts her own past demons as her body begins to fail her without food or water. There are still plenty of gruesome moments in the film, including a scene near the end that will turn stomachs and sit with you long after the credits roll.

“28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” (Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Ten and a half months into 2026, and “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” still holds the title as one of the best movies of the year. A zombie film that is much more about the horrors and love capable of humanity, the film stands as a sequel to 2025’s “28 Years Later.” Ralph Fiennes drops a stirring and wholly unique performance that – in a perfect world – would keep him in award contention talks through the rest of the year. Go in knowing as little as possible and revel in the madness of this world.

Godzilla
“Godzilla Minus One” (Credit: Toho)

Godzilla Minus One

Every modern attempt at a new Godzilla film has consistently fallen short in the same area: the human element. That is, until “Godzilla Minus One” rolled through town. The film is set in Japan shortly after World War II and follows a former soldier who rallies a group to face off against the titan in an effort to redeem himself for an earlier encounter during the war.

The scenes of Godzilla causing mayhem by land and sea are gorgeously rendered and often terrifying, but it’s those human moments in between that make “Godzilla Minus One” a cut above the rest.

With the sequel, “Godzilla Minus Zero,” right around the corner, it’s past time for a revisit.

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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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