The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Tubi This Week

Tubi continues to be the destination to turn to when you’re looking for a movie or two to watch.
The offerings to check out this week include a pair of 2000s action classics – one by the bombastic Michael Bay and the other starring Will Smith dipping into action and horror. And if you’re not feeling that, than perhaps a Bradley Cooper action movie is more to your liking? There’s a lot to dive into but this week seems a good one for explosions, car chases and banter.
Here are the best movies to check out on Tubi this week.
Transformers
Don’t let where Michael Bay’s action franchise strayed as other entries released convince you otherwise – 2007’s “Transformers” is an excellent time. As other ’80s cartoon properties succeed (“Barbie”) or flail (“Masters of the Universe”), the franchise that was first out of the gate remains one of the best.
Whether it’s Bay’s signature bombastic action scenes, Shia LaBeouf’s turn as the human counterpart to the Transformers, or just some lucky alchemy of right place, right time, “Transformers” has aged incredibly well and remains one of the best action movies of the 2000s.
I Am Legend
“I Am Legend” is one of the great action-horror movies of the 2000s and stands a head above the avalanche of post-apocalyptic movies that were coming out at the time. Will Smith stars as a man dreamwalking through his day to day life alone in New York City after a vampire epidemic ravages the globe. By day he scavenges supplies with his dog, and by night he locks himself in a lab and looks for a cure.
Smith is at the top of his game in the film as he spends most of it acting alone or opposite a dog – or in a memorable scene, a mannequin – but that does not stop him from giving a top tier performance.
Limitless
Who would not want to take a pill and be instantly incredible at everything without any of the work? “Limitless” plays that dream out – with a few tiny repercussions. The hook is simple: humans only use 20% of their brain but a new pill unlocks the human mind’s full potential essentially making them superheroes.
Bradley Cooper is having a lot of fun with this one as a struggling writer who quickly rises to the top of the financial world. Of course, some of the message is the shortcut drug is bad and people should work a bit for their accomplishments, but at the same time … come on, it’s just fun.