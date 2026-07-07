The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Tubi This Week

Tubi continues to be the destination to turn to when you’re looking for a movie or two to watch.

The offerings to check out this week include a pair of 2000s action classics – one by the bombastic Michael Bay and the other starring Will Smith dipping into action and horror. And if you’re not feeling that, than perhaps a Bradley Cooper action movie is more to your liking? There’s a lot to dive into but this week seems a good one for explosions, car chases and banter.

Here are the best movies to check out on Tubi this week.