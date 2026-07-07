‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Cast Includes ‘Drag Race’ All Star, MMA Fighter and More | Photos

“Big Brother” is coming back this summer with 14 new competitors — with “additional surprise houseguests” still to be revealed on air.
The CBS reality show announced who will be on Season 28 during a YouTube livestream on Tuesday, an announcement format that’s a first for the show.
This season’s cast includes an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, a daughter of an ’80s pop star and even a current “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All Star.
Season 28 will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which will air on CBS and will be available on Paramount+. In addition to watching weekly episodes, viewers can also watch the “Big Brother” live feeds, which will open on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount+ for premium subscribers and Pluto TV. Parts of the live stream will also be available on the show’s YouTube channel for a limited time after new episodes of “Big Brother” and “Big Brother: Unlocked.”
This year, the theme is “Time Trip,” meaning that contestants will live in a house with rooms that have been decorated around different decades. They will also have to compete in a series of competitions inspired by different eras of history. The reality series, which first premiered in 2000, follows a group of people living in a house that’s been outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones designed to record their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, a houseguest is voted out. The last remaining houseguest will win the grand prize of $750,000.
Meet the Season 28 houseguests, below:
Name: Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bartender
Name: Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Ark.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer
Name: Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst
Name: Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant
Name: Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Mo.
Current City: Wildwood, Mo.
Occupation: Telemedicine Executive
Name: Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Drag Queen
Name: Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: MMA Fighter
Name: LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.
Current City: Maplewood, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Salesperson
Name: Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.
Occupation: Rocket Scientist
Name: Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colo.
Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.
Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host
Name: Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.
Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Pickleball Coach
Name: Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Elementary School Counselor
Name: Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.
Occupation: Financial Analyst
“Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.