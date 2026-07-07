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‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Cast Includes ‘Drag Race’ All Star, MMA Fighter and More | Photos

The “Time Trip”-themed season premieres Thursday on CBS before streaming on Paramount+, with live feeds to come on YouTube and Pluto TV

Key art for "Big Brother" Season 28
Melody Morris in key art for "Big Brother" Season 28 (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

“Big Brother” is coming back this summer with 14 new competitors — with “additional surprise houseguests” still to be revealed on air.

The CBS reality show announced who will be on Season 28 during a YouTube livestream on Tuesday, an announcement format that’s a first for the show.

This season’s cast includes an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, a daughter of an ’80s pop star and even a current “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All Star.

Season 28 will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which will air on CBS and will be available on Paramount+. In addition to watching weekly episodes, viewers can also watch the “Big Brother” live feeds, which will open on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount+ for premium subscribers and Pluto TV. Parts of the live stream will also be available on the show’s YouTube channel for a limited time after new episodes of “Big Brother” and “Big Brother: Unlocked.”

Julie Chen Moonves
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'Big Brother' Reveals 'Time Trip' Theme for Season 28

This year, the theme is “Time Trip,” meaning that contestants will live in a house with rooms that have been decorated around different decades. They will also have to compete in a series of competitions inspired by different eras of history. The reality series, which first premiered in 2000, follows a group of people living in a house that’s been outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones designed to record their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, a houseguest is voted out. The last remaining houseguest will win the grand prize of $750,000.

Meet the Season 28 houseguests, below:

Ashley Trail
Ashley Trail, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bartender

Barrett Pfeiffer
Barrett Pfeiffer, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Ark.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer

Chuk Anyanwu
Chuk Anyanwu, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst

Drew Campbell
Drew Campbell, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant

Haley Thogmartin
Haley Thogmartin, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Mo.
Current City: Wildwood, Mo.
Occupation: Telemedicine Executive

Jason De Puy
Jason De Puy, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Drag Queen

Kamu Kirk
Kamu Kirk, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: MMA Fighter

LaTrice Verrett
LaTrice Verrett, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.
Current City: Maplewood, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Salesperson

Lyric Medeiros
Lyric Medeiros, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Attorney

Mallory Aurichio
Mallory Aurichio, Housegueston Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.
Occupation: Rocket Scientist

Melody Morris
Melody Morris, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colo.
Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.
Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host

Rome Seymour
Rome Seymour, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

 Name: Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.
Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Pickleball Coach

Taylor Brown
Taylor Brown, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Elementary School Counselor

Yash Patel
Yash Patel, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.
Occupation: Financial Analyst

“Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

Julie Chen Moonves
Read Next
'Big Brother' Season 28 Houseguests to Be Revealed on YouTube

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of creators, streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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