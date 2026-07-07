‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Cast Includes ‘Drag Race’ All Star, MMA Fighter and More | Photos

“Big Brother” is coming back this summer with 14 new competitors — with “additional surprise houseguests” still to be revealed on air.

The CBS reality show announced who will be on Season 28 during a YouTube livestream on Tuesday, an announcement format that’s a first for the show.

This season’s cast includes an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, a daughter of an ’80s pop star and even a current “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All Star.

Season 28 will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which will air on CBS and will be available on Paramount+. In addition to watching weekly episodes, viewers can also watch the “Big Brother” live feeds, which will open on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount+ for premium subscribers and Pluto TV. Parts of the live stream will also be available on the show’s YouTube channel for a limited time after new episodes of “Big Brother” and “Big Brother: Unlocked.”

This year, the theme is “Time Trip,” meaning that contestants will live in a house with rooms that have been decorated around different decades. They will also have to compete in a series of competitions inspired by different eras of history. The reality series, which first premiered in 2000, follows a group of people living in a house that’s been outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones designed to record their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, a houseguest is voted out. The last remaining houseguest will win the grand prize of $750,000.

Meet the Season 28 houseguests, below:

Ashley Trail, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Ashley Trail

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bartender

Barrett Pfeiffer, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Barrett Pfeiffer

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Ark.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer

Chuk Anyanwu, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Chuk Anyanwu

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst

Drew Campbell, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Drew Campbell

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant

Haley Thogmartin, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Haley Thogmartin

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Mo.

Current City: Wildwood, Mo.

Occupation: Telemedicine Executive

Jason De Puy, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Jason De Puy

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Drag Queen

Kamu Kirk, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: MMA Fighter

LaTrice Verrett, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: LaTrice Verrett

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.

Current City: Maplewood, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique Salesperson

Lyric Medeiros, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Lyric Medeiros

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Attorney

Mallory Aurichio, Housegueston Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Mallory Aurichio

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.

Occupation: Rocket Scientist

Melody Morris, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Melody Morris

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colo.

Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.

Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host

Rome Seymour, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Rome Seymour

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Pickleball Coach

Taylor Brown, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Taylor Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Elementary School Counselor

Yash Patel, Houseguest on Season 28 “Big Brother” (Photo: Evan Mulling ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Name: Yash Patel

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.

Occupation: Financial Analyst

“Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.