‘Big Brother’ Reveals ‘Time Trip’ Theme for Season 28

“Big Brother” houseguests are used to being watched 24/7. But for Season 28 this summer, time will play an even more unexpected role than usual.

That’s because CBS revealed ‘Time Trip’ as the “BB28” theme on Wednesday ahead of next week’s premiere — “Turning time into the ultimate twist.”

“Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances,” the network teased. “Host Julie Chen Moonves returns to guide viewers through a season where history is rewritten and anything is possible.”

Time-Bending Entryway: Houseguests are greeted by a striking faux neon sign and a dizzying array of clocks, immediately setting the tone: time is fractured, unpredictable and constantly in motion.

Houseguests are greeted by a striking faux neon sign and a dizzying array of clocks, immediately setting the tone: time is fractured, unpredictable and constantly in motion. Living Room of Eras: 17-foot gothic windows glow against oxblood stone walls, blending classic and industrial design alongside relics from across history, from a triceratops skull to royal crown jewels – a reminder that anything from any era could shape the game.

17-foot gothic windows glow against oxblood stone walls, blending classic and industrial design alongside relics from across history, from a triceratops skull to royal crown jewels – a reminder that anything from any era could shape the game. Nostalgic Trophies: A 1940s jukebox and an ’80s transparent phone highlight a surreal mix of decades, celebrating nostalgia as past, present and future collide inside the BB house.

A 1940s jukebox and an ’80s transparent phone highlight a surreal mix of decades, celebrating nostalgia as past, present and future collide inside the BB house. Relic Lab Hallway: The iconic time laser returns alongside quirky failed inventions including a pogo stick, keytar and more, all displayed as relics of past experiments.

The iconic time laser returns alongside quirky failed inventions including a pogo stick, keytar and more, all displayed as relics of past experiments. Clockwork Bathroom: Gears and intricate mechanical details surround Houseguests, while sub-atomic-inspired lighting fixtures create a visually stunning otherworldly atmosphere.

Gears and intricate mechanical details surround Houseguests, while sub-atomic-inspired lighting fixtures create a visually stunning otherworldly atmosphere. The Artifact Bedroom: Housing five Houseguests, this artifact-filled room features two mysterious doorways – one to the past, one to the future.

Housing five Houseguests, this artifact-filled room features two mysterious doorways – one to the past, one to the future. Futuristic Sleep Pods Room: A sleek retreat with pod beds, organic ladders and nebula visuals offers a calm, futuristic escape from the chaos of the game.

A sleek retreat with pod beds, organic ladders and nebula visuals offers a calm, futuristic escape from the chaos of the game. Upstairs Lounge: Vintage tech lines the shelves. Massive arched windows overlooking the living room make it a prime vantage point for eavesdropping, while the custom-built sofa is perfectly suited for both strategizing and showmancing.

Vintage tech lines the shelves. Massive arched windows overlooking the living room make it a prime vantage point for eavesdropping, while the custom-built sofa is perfectly suited for both strategizing and showmancing. Time-Lapse Gym: Walls wrapped in time-lapse photography create the illusion of motion and progression, energizing Houseguests as they work out and reset.

Walls wrapped in time-lapse photography create the illusion of motion and progression, energizing Houseguests as they work out and reset. Clock Tower Feature: Tying the entire house together, a dramatic clock tower crowns the space, a symbolic reminder that in this game, time is always ticking … but never predictable.

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“Big Brother: Time Trip” (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

“BB28” premieres with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Unlocked” on Friday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET and another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Regular episodes will then air weekly every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday through at least September, with the competition show’s 1,000th primetime episode set to air this season. Live feeds will be available through Pluto TV.

Last summer, Ashley Hollis defeated runner-up Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope on finale night to win Season 27’s Hotel Mystère murder mystery, while returning all-star Rachel Reilly was robbed of winning fan-favorite.