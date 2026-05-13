‘Big Brother’ Season 28 to Kick Off in July Ahead of Landmark 1,000th Episode

As “Survivor” Season 50 enters its final week, “Big Brother” is approaching a major milestone of its own with Season 28 this summer.

CBS announced on Wednesday that Julie Chen Moonves will return to host the reality competition show on July 9, promising its “biggest season yet” as the series becomes the first in primetime to reach 1,000 episodes.

Plus, “Big Brother: Unlocked” will also be returning with a brand-new live studio audience. As is to be expected, the network further teased more “unexpected moments and a season packed with twists and turns.”

“BB28” premieres with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Unlocked” on Friday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET and another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Regular episodes will then air weekly every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday through at least September. As always, Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can follow along with the live feeds.

Last summer, Ashley Hollis defeated runner-up Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope on finale night to win Season 27’s Hotel Mystère murder mystery, while returning all-star Rachel Reilly was robbed of winning fan-favorite. No word yet on Season 28’s theme or twist(s).