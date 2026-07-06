‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Houseguests to Be Revealed on YouTube

“Big Brother” is embracing YouTube in a big way this season. For the first time, the “Big Brother” houseguests for Season 28 will be revealed via a YouTube livestream tomorrow starting at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT. Previously, houseguests have been announced via social media or through press releases.

The longstanding CBS franchise will continue to use YouTube throughout the season. Friday marks the launch of this season’s 24/7 “Big Brother” live feeds, which will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Pluto starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. For the first time ever, the feeds will also be available to watch live on YouTube for limited periods of time following each episode throughout the summer. Moments from “Big Brother” and “Big Brother: Unlocked” will also be available to YouTube viewers for a limited time.

Subscribers to Paramount+ and Pluto will continue to have exclusive 24/7 access to the episodes as well as the “Big Brother” live feeds.

The YouTube waiting room for Season 28’s casting announcement is already open. Tomorrow, host Julie Chen Moonves will give viewers an inside look into this season’s “Time Trip”-themed house. This season as well as the house will be playing with various decades as it challenges contestants with throwback competitions and a newly redesigned house inspired by various decades.

“Big Brother” Season 28 will officially debut with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That will be followed by the premiere of “Big Brother: Unlocked” on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Finally, a 90-minute episode on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT will conclude the show’s opening weekend.

Later this summer, “Big Brother” is expected to make TV history as the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes. It’s a feat that’s fitting for the CBS juggernaut. Not only does “Big Brother” have a consistent fan following, but since its debut in 2000, the series has helped challenge and define the reality TV genre as a whole. More aggressively embracing YouTube falls in line with the franchise’s innovative history.