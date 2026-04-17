The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and More

This week’s streaming premieres are a fun collection of documentaries, promising scripted series and at least one noteworthy VOD arrival. Both Peacock and Amazon’s Prime Video have docs this week highlighting the lives and careers of two very different, equally influential sports icons, while Netflix has the second season of one of its most acclaimed shows arriving on its platform. Elsewhere, Apple TV has the star-studded, acclaimed new series from television juggernaut David E. Kelley debuting this week.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels” (Peacock) “The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels” (Peacock) One of two major sports documentaries premiering this week, “The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels” should be a welcome gem for professional wrestling fans everywhere. The new Peacock release, which began streaming Monday on the platform, offers an intimate look at the life and career of Shawn Michaels, one of WWE’s most successful, influential and electrifying wrestlers. The doc charts not only Michaels’ early rise to fame, but also the ups and downs of his entire career, while providing some insight into the personal stories that took place along the way. The doc also gives fans an inside look at the daily goings-on of Michaels’ job as the head of NXT, the talent development branch of WWE.

“Noah Kahan: Out of Body” (Netflix) “Noah Kahan: Out of Body” (Netflix) One of the most successful pop folk songwriters of his generation gets candid in “Noah Kahan: Out of Body.” The new Netflix documentary from director Nick Sweeney follows “Stick Season” singer-songwriter Noah Kahan as he returns home to his rural upbringing in Vermont to start work on the follow-up album to the anxious, anthemic record that turned his entire life upside down. Kahan’s music is infused with a level of unadorned vulnerability that has made his immense pop success over the past four years all the more impressive to witness, and “Out of Body” promises to tap into that aspect of his career. If you are a fan of Kahan’s music, it is a must-watch.

A24 “Undertone” (2026) “Undertone,” one of the most acclaimed horror movies of the year so far, is now available to buy and rent at home. The feature directorial debut of writer-director Ian Tuason, the film follows the skeptical host of a paranormal podcast (Nina Kiri) who is sent, along with her co-host (Adam DiMarco), recordings of a married couple experiencing paranormal noises in their home. Before long, she finds herself haunted. An A24 release, the film received largely positive reviews when it hit theaters in early March, and now you have the chance to see what all the fuss is about yourself at home.

Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV+) “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” Season 1 (Apple TV) There are three major scripted series premiering this week, and the first is “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel of the same name and adapted by TV titan David E. Kelley, the series follows a young mother (Elle Fanning), the daughter of a former Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and professional wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she starts an OnlyFans account to pay for the costs of raising a young child on her own. ALSO READ:

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Review: Elle Fanning and Star-Studded Cast Delight in Quirky Book Adaptation The show has received glowing reviews and, just in case its cast did not already seem star-studded enough, Nicole Kidman and Greg Kinnear both have prominent roles in it as well.

Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser in “Balls Up” (Prime Video) “Balls Up” (Prime Video) This week’s streaming premieres do not have much in terms of mindless entertainment, so “Balls Up” may be your best bet if you are looking for that this weekend. The new film from “Green Book” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” director Peter Farrelly is a raunchy action comedy penned by “Deadpool” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It stars Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser as a pair of rival co-workers who, after causing an international incident at the World Cup Final, are forced to find a way out of Brazil alive. Reviews for the comedy have not been positive, but it seems like a prime candidate (no pun intended) to let you just switch your brain off while watching.

“Jerry West: The Logo” (Prime Video) “Jerry West: The Logo” (Prime Video) Prime Video’s “Jerry West: The Logo” is the other high-profile sports doc premiering this week. Directed by “Black-ish” and “BlackAF” creator Kenya Barris, the new doc explores the life and career of NBA icon — and literal inspiration for its logo — Jerry West. Featuring the final interviews that West gave prior to his death in June 2024, the doc explores West’s personal struggles with depression, the toll that his ambition took on his personal relationships, his complicated relationship with fatherhood and his own, constant outsider mentality. “The Logo,” in other words, promises to offer viewers an immensely personal, intimate look at one of American sports’ most iconic legends.

“Beef” Season 2 (Netflix) “Beef” Season 2 (Netflix) Three years after it premiered to widespread acclaim and eventual, award-winning success, “Beef” is back on Netflix. The anthology series from creator Lee Sung Jin dropped all eight episodes of its second season Thursday on the streaming service. Featuring a new cast led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton, the new season follows a conflict that spirals out of control between an older, millennial married couple (Isaac and Mulligan) and a younger pair of engaged Gen Z adults (Spaeny and Melton). ALSO READ:

‘Beef’ Season 2 Review: Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan’s Marriage Falters in Quietly Ruthless New Feud Featuring the same, emotionally charged, antic spirit as its first season but an even bigger and more sprawling scope than before, “Beef” Season 2 emerged quickly at the start of 2026 as one of this year’s most promising TV titles. Fortunately, if early reviews and reactions are to be believed, it looks to have arrived in shape to live up to those expectations.