Everything New on Streaming Services in April 2026: Netflix, HBO Max and More

Spring is springing, and that means it’s time for a new bloom of streaming options. Does that metaphor work?

Each month, the streamers’ catalogues get a shake-up, with titles leaving for another streamer while a whole bunch of others get added. At any given time, it can be hard to know where your comfort film or series is actually streaming. So, each month, we try to make it easier for you. Here is where you’ll (hopefully) find what you’re looking for for the start of springtime.

You can find a full list of everything new on all the streamers in April 2026 below.

Netflix

April 1

“Eat Pray Bark”

“The Giant Falls”

“It Takes a Village”

“Love on the Spectrum” Season 4

“Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer”

“The Age of Adaline”

“Along Came Polly”

“American Gangster”

“Atonement”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Everest”

“Happy’s Place” Season 1

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Lucy”

“Madagascar”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible III”

Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (Paramount Pictures)

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

“Money Talks”

“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie”

“Smokey and the Bandit”

“Smokey and the Bandit II”

“St. Denis Medical” Season 1

“The Wiz”

April 2

“Agent from Above”

“Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules”

“The Bad Guys: The Series” Season 2

“The Ramparts of Ice”

“Sins of Kujo”

“XO, Kitty” Season 3

April 3

“Bloodhounds” Season 2

“Feel My Voice”

“Gangs of Galicia” Season 2

“High Tides” Season 3

“Maamla Legal Hai” Season 2

“The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson”

April 7

“Beast” (2022)

“Sheng Wang: Purple”

“Untold: Chess Mates”

April 8

“Trust Me: The False Prophet”

April 9

“18th Rose”

“Bandi”

“Big Mistakes”

“IF”

April 10

“Scream” (2022)

“Temptation Island” Season 2

“Thrash”

“Turn of the Tide” Season 3

April 11

“A Quiet Place Part II”

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

April 12

“At Home With The Furys” Season 2

April 13

“America: Our Defining Hours”

“American Godfathers: The Five Families”

“The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America”

“Halloween Ends”

“The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen”

“Noah Kahan: Out of Body”

April 14

“Crooks” Season 2

“Untold: Jail Blazers”

April 15

“Fake Profile” Season 3

“Made with Love”

“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2

“The Law According to Lidia Poët” Season 3

April 16

“Beef” Season 2

“Dandelion”

“Ronaldinho: The One and Only”

April 17

“180”

“A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough”

“Alpha Males” Season 5

“Roommates”

April 18

“Denial”

“We Are All Trying Here”

April 19

“Him”

April 20

“CoComelon Lane” Season 7

“Funny AF with Kevin Hart”

April 21

“Unchosen”

“Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill”

April 22

“Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool”

“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2

“Santita”

“Sold Out on You”

“This Is a Gardening Show”

April 23

“Flunked”

“Running Point” Season 2

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85”

April 24

“Apex”

April 26

“Supernova: Genesis”

April 27

“Straight to Hell”

April 29

“Je m’appelle Agneta”

“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2

“Should I Marry A Murderer?”

April 30

“Man on Fire”

HBO Max

April 1

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director’s Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director’s Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply, Season 1

Deeply, Season 2

Deeply, Season 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Dylan O’Brien in “The Maze Runner” (CREDIT: 20th Century Studios)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)

Westward the Women

Wichita

April 2

Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)

Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)

April 3

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage, Season 1

April 4

Game Night

April 5

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)

April 7

Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 9

Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 10

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)

Christy

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)

April 12

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)

Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)

April 13

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)

Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)

April 14

Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)

April 15

Nanny McPhee Returns

World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 16

One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)

April 17

Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)

April 18

Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

April 20

Impractical Jokers, Season 12B

April 21

Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)

No Hard Feelings

April 22

Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 23

Half Man (HBO Original)

April 24

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)

HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)

Marty Supreme (A24)

April 25

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

April 27

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)

April 28

Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)

Hulu

April 1

Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1

Atomic S1: Complete Season 1

Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2 (DUBBED)

Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1

Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series

The Beekeeper (2024)

Big Daddy (1999)

“Big Daddy” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Big Daddy En Espanol (1999)

The Croods (2013)

The Croods En Espanol (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

50 First Dates (2004)

50 First Dates En Espanol (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Heat (2013)

In Time (2011)

Micki & Maude (1984)

Micki & Maude En Espanol (1984)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Mo’ Money En Espanol (1992)

Monster House (2006)

Monster House En Espanol (2006)

Moon (2009)

Moon En Espanol (2009)

Murphy’s Romance (1985)

Murphy’s Romance En Espanol (1985)

My Life (1993)

My Life En Espanol (1993)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Neighbors (1981)

Night At The Museum (2006)

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie En Espanol (2001)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pacific Rim: Uprising En Espanol (2018)

Pretendiendo (2025)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shark Tale En Espanol (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek En Espanol (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek 2 En Espanol (2004)

Shrek The Third (2007)

Shrek The Third En Espanol (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Shrek Forever After En Espanol (2010)

The Sitter (2011)

Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)

Toni Erdmann (2016)

Toni Erdmann En Espanol (2016)

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street En Espanol (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

22 Jump Street En Espanol (2014)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

April 3

Pizza Movie (Hulu Original Film)

April 4

Primitive War

April 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

April 6

Sirat (2025)

April 7

Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)

Bad Boys Ride or Die En Espanol (2024)

April 8

The Testaments (3-episode premiere)

April 9

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 2

The Floor: Season 5 Premiere

Pets on a Train (2025)

April 10

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1

Perfect Crown: Series Premiere

Finnick (2022)

April 13

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

April 14

#SKYKING: Documentary Premiere

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

April 15

Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3

April 16

Court Cam: Complete Season 8

MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Last Christmas (2019)

Last Christmas En Espanol (2019)

April 17

Innate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Shelby Oaks (2024)

April 22

Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 premiere)

April 23

Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8

April 24

No Other Choice (2025)

April 25

Good Boy (2025)

April 26

Daddio (2023)

Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn in “Daddio”

Daddio En Espanol (2023)

April 29

Silent Night (2023)

April 30

Family Lockup: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 28

The UnXplained: Complete Season 7

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

Harold and the Purple Crayon En Espanol (2024)

A Haunting In Venice (2023)

Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)

Disney+

April 1

Dear Killer Nannies, Disney+ & Hulu

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations, Disney+

O11CE: New Generation, Disney+

Secrets of the Bees, Disney+ & Hulu

April 4

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts, Disney+

April 5

Inside Out Classic, Disney+ & ESPN

April 6

American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)

In Your Radiant Season, Disney+ & Hulu

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)

April 7

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)

April 8

How Not to Draw: Shorts, Disney+

O11CE: New Generation, Disney+

April 10

Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

April 11

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts, Disney+

Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

April 13

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)

American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)

April 14

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)

April 15

O11CE: New Generation, Disney+

April 17

Little Margo Stories: Shorts

Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

April 18

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts, Disney+

Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

April 20

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)

American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)

April 21

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)

April 22

Orangutan, Disney+

O11CE: New Generation, Disney+

April 24

The Prep School Disappearance

Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

April 25

Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

April 27

Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language, Disney+

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)

American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)

April 28

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)

April 29

O11CE: New Generation, Disney+

April 30

Project Runway All Stars (Seasons 5-7), Disney+

Prime Video

April 1

2 Guns (2013)

American Fiction (2023)

Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Breach (2020)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Dog (2022)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

End of Days (1999)

Far and Away (1992)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Flag Day (2021)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Holmes and Watson (2018)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Hot Seat (2022)

House of Gucci (2021)

It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jump Of The Cat (2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lawman (1971)

Let Me Take You Down (2020)

Lifeforce (1985)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)

Operation Finale (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Patch Adams (1998)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Respect (2021)

Self/less (2015)

Single, Almost Crazy (2020)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spy Game (2001)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

The Addams Family (2019)

“The Addams Family” (Universal)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Aviator (2004)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Boss Baby (2017)

The Boys In The Boat (2023)

The Domestics (2018)

The Game (1997)

The Great Wall (2017)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Machine (2023)

The Menu (2022)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Terminator (1984)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

Titanic (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wander (2020)

When The Night Falls (2022)

White Noise (2005)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

April 3

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

April 5

Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (2026)

April 7

Alert: Missing Person Unit: Season 3 (2025)

April 8

The Boys Season 5

April 11

Fist of the North Star: Season 1 (2026)

April 12

The Zone of Interest (2024)

April 15

Balls Up (2026)

Sarah’s Oil (2025)

April 16

Jerry West: The Logo (2026)

April 17

Absolute Value of Romance (2026)

American Gladiators (2026)

The Running Man (2025)

Vengeance (2026)

April 20

Kevin (2026)

April 21

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

April 23

LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)

April 24

Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You (2025)

Naughty Business (Cochinas) (2026)

New Bandits: Season 2 (2026)

April 29

The House of the Spirits (2026)

Paramount+

April 1

All The Queen’s Men (Season 1-4)

Average Joe (Season 1)

Bigger (Season 1-2)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 1-7)

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (Season 1-2)

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1-3)

Diarra From Detroit (Season 1)

Digman! (Season 2)

Game Shakers (Season 1-3)

Instant Mom (Season 1-3)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 1-10)

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 1-6)

Single Ladies (Season 1-3)

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (Season 2-6)

The Soul Man (Season 1-5)

Tyler Perry’s Bruh (Season 1-4)

2 Days In The Valley

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Addams Family Values

Adventureland

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Allied

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Arctic Tale

Arrival

Asking for It

Assassin Club

Atlantic City

Big Jake

Black Snake Moan

Breach

Breakdown

Catch Me If You Can

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Cool World

Cujo

Cypher

Day of the Fight

Deep Impact

Drillbit Taylor

Extraordinary Measures

Fist of Fury

Forbidden City Cop

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Galaxy Quest

Gangs of New York

Happy, Texas

Hard Rain

He’s Just Not That Into You

Heartburn

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hondo

I Love You, Man

Incident at Oglala

Into The Wild

It Takes Two

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)

Million Dollar Baby

Mindhunters

Mirror Mirror

Mob Town

Molly’s Game

Monstrous

Mosley

Nebraska

Night of the Sicario

No Code Of Conduct

Once Upon A Time In The West

Outside Providence

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paycheck

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Peep World

Primal Fear

Private Parts

Reindeer Games

Restoration

Rounders

Rush

Sarafina!

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Shall We Dance?

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Smoke Signals

Soul Men

Strange Wilderness

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (TriStar Pictures)

Terminator Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terms of Endearment

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Tintin

The Aviator

The Core

The English Patient

The Evening Star

The Hoax

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Peacemaker

The Quiet American

The Social Network

The Substance of Fire

The Truman Show

The United States of Leland

The Warrior

The Weather Man

The Woman in Black

The Wood

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead

Top Five

Top Secret!

Total Recall

True Grit

Universal Soldier

Urban Cowboy

V for Vengeance

View from the Top

Villain

Vindicta

Walking Out

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Yes, Madam!

April 4

Made For March

April 5

Made for March

April 7

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (Season 1-5)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 2 and Season 4 part 1)

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (Season 1 part 1)

April 8

PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story

Masters

April 14

“You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg”

April 15

First Wives Club (Season 3)

Lil Kev (Season 1)

The Loud House: European Adventure (new special)

The Michael Blackson Show (Season 1)

The Ms. Pat Show (Season 1-4)

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (Season 5-7)

American Gangster: Trap Queens (Season 3-4)

Carl Weber’s The Family Business (Season 4-6)

Haus of Vicious (Season 1-2)

Sacrifice (Season 1)

April 18

Made for March (Episode 104)

April 20

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie

April 22

Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures

April 23

Matlock

April 28

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders

April 29

American Gangster (Season 1)

Angel (Season 1)

Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans (Season 1)

Caught Up (Season 1)

House on Fire (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 6)

Legacy (Season 1)

Kenan & Kel (Season 3-4)