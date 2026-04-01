Everything New on Streaming Services in April 2026: Netflix, HBO Max and More

Spring is springing, and that means it’s time for a new bloom of streaming options. Does that metaphor work?
Each month, the streamers’ catalogues get a shake-up, with titles leaving for another streamer while a whole bunch of others get added. At any given time, it can be hard to know where your comfort film or series is actually streaming. So, each month, we try to make it easier for you. Here is where you’ll (hopefully) find what you’re looking for for the start of springtime.
You can find a full list of everything new on all the streamers in April 2026 below.
Netflix
April 1
“Eat Pray Bark”
“The Giant Falls”
“It Takes a Village”
“Love on the Spectrum” Season 4
“Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer”
“The Age of Adaline”
“Along Came Polly”
“American Gangster”
“Atonement”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Everest”
“Happy’s Place” Season 1
“Hotel Transylvania 2”
“Kindergarten Cop”
“Lucy”
“Madagascar”
“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”
“Mission: Impossible”
“Mission: Impossible II”
“Mission: Impossible III”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”
“Money Talks”
“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie”
“Smokey and the Bandit”
“Smokey and the Bandit II”
“St. Denis Medical” Season 1
“The Wiz”
April 2
“Agent from Above”
“Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules”
“The Bad Guys: The Series” Season 2
“The Ramparts of Ice”
“Sins of Kujo”
“XO, Kitty” Season 3
April 3
“Bloodhounds” Season 2
“Feel My Voice”
“Gangs of Galicia” Season 2
“High Tides” Season 3
“Maamla Legal Hai” Season 2
“The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson”
April 7
“Beast” (2022)
“Sheng Wang: Purple”
“Untold: Chess Mates”
April 8
“Trust Me: The False Prophet”
April 9
“18th Rose”
“Bandi”
“Big Mistakes”
“IF”
April 10
“Scream” (2022)
“Temptation Island” Season 2
“Thrash”
“Turn of the Tide” Season 3
April 11
“A Quiet Place Part II”
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
April 12
“At Home With The Furys” Season 2
April 13
“America: Our Defining Hours”
“American Godfathers: The Five Families”
“The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America”
“Halloween Ends”
“The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen”
“Noah Kahan: Out of Body”
April 14
“Crooks” Season 2
“Untold: Jail Blazers”
April 15
“Fake Profile” Season 3
“Made with Love”
“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2
“The Law According to Lidia Poët” Season 3
April 16
“Beef” Season 2
“Dandelion”
“Ronaldinho: The One and Only”
April 17
“180”
“A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough”
“Alpha Males” Season 5
“Roommates”
April 18
“Denial”
“We Are All Trying Here”
April 19
“Him”
April 20
“CoComelon Lane” Season 7
“Funny AF with Kevin Hart”
April 21
“Unchosen”
“Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill”
April 22
“Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool”
“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2
“Santita”
“Sold Out on You”
“This Is a Gardening Show”
April 23
“Flunked”
“Running Point” Season 2
“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85”
April 24
“Apex”
April 26
“Supernova: Genesis”
April 27
“Straight to Hell”
April 29
“Je m’appelle Agneta”
“Million Dollar Secret” Season 2
“Should I Marry A Murderer?”
April 30
“Man on Fire”
HBO Max
April 1
A Big Hand for a Little Lady
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
Alien
Alien 3
Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
Alien Resurrection
Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
Alien: Director’s Cut
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Aliens: Director’s Cut
Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Blood on the Moon
Cabin in the Sky
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carson City
Dallas
Deeply, Season 1
Deeply, Season 2
Deeply, Season 3
Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Gunsmoke in Tucson
Inu-Oh
Man From the Black Hills
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
On Moonlight Bay
Out of the Past
Practical Magic
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Roughshod
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Springfield Rifle
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Bounty Hunter
The Boy and the Beast
The Devil Wears Prada
The Family
The Flame and the Arrow
The Hole in the Ground
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man
The Man Behind the Gun
The Man with a Cloak
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoman
The St. Louis Kid
They Died with Their Boots On
Thunder Over the Plains
Twister
Wagons West
Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)
Westward the Women
April 2
Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)
Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)
April 3
Alien: Romulus
Dream Stage, Season 1
April 4
Game Night
April 5
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)
April 7
Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 9
Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)
The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 10
Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)
Christy
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)
April 12
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)
Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)
April 13
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)
Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)
April 14
Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)
The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)
April 15
Nanny McPhee Returns
World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 16
One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)
April 17
Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)
April 18
Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)
Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
April 20
Impractical Jokers, Season 12B
April 21
Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)
No Hard Feelings
April 22
Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 23
Half Man (HBO Original)
April 24
48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)
HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)
Marty Supreme (A24)
April 25
Confessions of a Nazi Spy
The Mouthpiece
Stranger on the Third Floor
April 27
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)
April 28
Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)
Hulu
April 1
Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1
Atomic S1: Complete Season 1
Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2 (DUBBED)
Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1
Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series
The Beekeeper (2024)
Big Daddy (1999)
Big Daddy En Espanol (1999)
The Croods (2013)
The Croods En Espanol (2013)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
50 First Dates (2004)
50 First Dates En Espanol (2004)
Date Night (2010)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
The Heat (2013)
In Time (2011)
Micki & Maude (1984)
Micki & Maude En Espanol (1984)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Mo’ Money En Espanol (1992)
Monster House (2006)
Monster House En Espanol (2006)
Moon (2009)
Moon En Espanol (2009)
Murphy’s Romance (1985)
Murphy’s Romance En Espanol (1985)
My Life (1993)
My Life En Espanol (1993)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Neighbors (1981)
Night At The Museum (2006)
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Not Another Teen Movie En Espanol (2001)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
Pacific Rim: Uprising En Espanol (2018)
Pretendiendo (2025)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Shark Tale (2004)
Shark Tale En Espanol (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek En Espanol (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Shrek 2 En Espanol (2004)
Shrek The Third (2007)
Shrek The Third En Espanol (2007)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Shrek Forever After En Espanol (2010)
The Sitter (2011)
Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)
Toni Erdmann (2016)
Toni Erdmann En Espanol (2016)
21 Jump Street (2012)
21 Jump Street En Espanol (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
22 Jump Street En Espanol (2014)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
April 3
Pizza Movie (Hulu Original Film)
April 4
Primitive War
April 5
The Boogeyman (2023)
April 6
Sirat (2025)
April 7
Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)
Bad Boys Ride or Die En Espanol (2024)
April 8
The Testaments (3-episode premiere)
April 9
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7
Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1
WWE LFG: Complete Season 2
The Floor: Season 5 Premiere
Pets on a Train (2025)
April 10
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1
Perfect Crown: Series Premiere
Finnick (2022)
April 13
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) (SUBBED & DUBBED)
April 14
#SKYKING: Documentary Premiere
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
April 15
Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3
April 16
Court Cam: Complete Season 8
MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Last Christmas (2019)
Last Christmas En Espanol (2019)
April 17
Innate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Shelby Oaks (2024)
April 22
Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 premiere)
April 23
Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8
April 24
No Other Choice (2025)
April 25
Good Boy (2025)
April 26
Daddio (2023)
Daddio En Espanol (2023)
April 29
Silent Night (2023)
April 30
Family Lockup: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 28
The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)
Harold and the Purple Crayon En Espanol (2024)
A Haunting In Venice (2023)
Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)
Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)
Disney+
April 1
Dear Killer Nannies, Disney+ & Hulu
Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations, Disney+
O11CE: New Generation, Disney+
Secrets of the Bees, Disney+ & Hulu
April 4
Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts, Disney+
April 5
Inside Out Classic, Disney+ & ESPN
April 6
American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)
In Your Radiant Season, Disney+ & Hulu
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)
April 7
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)
April 8
How Not to Draw: Shorts, Disney+
O11CE: New Generation, Disney+
April 10
Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)
April 11
Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts, Disney+
Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)
April 13
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)
American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)
April 14
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)
April 15
O11CE: New Generation, Disney+
April 17
Little Margo Stories: Shorts
Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)
April 18
Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts, Disney+
Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)
April 20
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)
American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)
April 21
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)
April 22
Orangutan, Disney+
O11CE: New Generation, Disney+
April 24
The Prep School Disappearance
Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)
April 25
Perfect Crown, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)
April 27
Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language, Disney+
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+ (New Episodes)
American Idol Season 9, Disney+ (New Live Episode)
April 28
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Disney+ (New Episode)
April 29
O11CE: New Generation, Disney+
April 30
Project Runway All Stars (Seasons 5-7), Disney+
Prime Video
April 1
2 Guns (2013)
American Fiction (2023)
Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Breach (2020)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Dark Harvest (2023)
Dog (2022)
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
Duel at Diablo (1966)
Duets (2000)
End of Days (1999)
Far and Away (1992)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Flag Day (2021)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hot Pursuit (2015)
Hot Seat (2022)
House of Gucci (2021)
It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Jason’s Lyric (1994)
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
Jump Of The Cat (2023)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
Lawman (1971)
Let Me Take You Down (2020)
Lifeforce (1985)
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Mr. Mom (1983)
Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)
Operation Finale (2018)
Over the Top (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Patch Adams (1998)
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Dawn (2012)
Respect (2021)
Self/less (2015)
Single, Almost Crazy (2020)
Spaceballs (1987)
Spy Game (2001)
Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Aviator (2004)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Boss Baby (2017)
The Boys In The Boat (2023)
The Domestics (2018)
The Game (1997)
The Great Wall (2017)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Machine (2023)
The Menu (2022)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
The Prodigy (2019)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Terminator (1984)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thief (1981)
Titanic (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Walking Tall (2004)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wander (2020)
When The Night Falls (2022)
White Noise (2005)
Wrath Of Man (2021)
April 3
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)
April 5
Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (2026)
April 7
Alert: Missing Person Unit: Season 3 (2025)
April 8
The Boys Season 5
April 11
Fist of the North Star: Season 1 (2026)
April 12
The Zone of Interest (2024)
April 15
Balls Up (2026)
Sarah’s Oil (2025)
April 16
Jerry West: The Logo (2026)
April 17
Absolute Value of Romance (2026)
American Gladiators (2026)
The Running Man (2025)
Vengeance (2026)
April 20
Kevin (2026)
April 21
The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)
April 23
LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)
April 24
Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You (2025)
Naughty Business (Cochinas) (2026)
New Bandits: Season 2 (2026)
April 29
The House of the Spirits (2026)
Paramount+
April 1
All The Queen’s Men (Season 1-4)
Average Joe (Season 1)
Bigger (Season 1-2)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 1-7)
Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (Season 1-2)
College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1-3)
Diarra From Detroit (Season 1)
Digman! (Season 2)
Game Shakers (Season 1-3)
Instant Mom (Season 1-3)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 1-10)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 1-6)
Single Ladies (Season 1-3)
T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (Season 2-6)
The Soul Man (Season 1-5)
Tyler Perry’s Bruh (Season 1-4)
2 Days In The Valley
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Addams Family Values
Adventureland
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Allied
An Inconvenient Truth
An Unfinished Life
Arctic Tale
Arrival
Asking for It
Assassin Club
Atlantic City
Big Jake
Black Snake Moan
Breach
Breakdown
Catch Me If You Can
Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Cool World
Cujo
Cypher
Day of the Fight
Deep Impact
Drillbit Taylor
Extraordinary Measures
Fist of Fury
Forbidden City Cop
Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Galaxy Quest
Gangs of New York
Happy, Texas
Hard Rain
He’s Just Not That Into You
Heartburn
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hondo
I Love You, Man
Incident at Oglala
Into The Wild
It Takes Two
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
Million Dollar Baby
Mindhunters
Mirror Mirror
Mob Town
Molly’s Game
Monstrous
Mosley
Nebraska
Night of the Sicario
No Code Of Conduct
Once Upon A Time In The West
Outside Providence
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paycheck
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Peep World
Primal Fear
Private Parts
Reindeer Games
Restoration
Rounders
Rush
Sarafina!
Saving Private Ryan
Seabiscuit
Shall We Dance?
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Smoke Signals
Soul Men
Strange Wilderness
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
Terminator: Dark Fate
Terms of Endearment
The Addams Family
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Core
The English Patient
The Evening Star
The Hoax
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Peacemaker
The Quiet American
The Social Network
The Substance of Fire
The Truman Show
The United States of Leland
The Warrior
The Weather Man
The Woman in Black
The Wood
Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead
Top Five
Top Secret!
Total Recall
True Grit
Universal Soldier
Urban Cowboy
V for Vengeance
View from the Top
Villain
Vindicta
Walking Out
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Yes, Madam!
April 4
Made For March
April 5
Made for March
April 7
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (Season 1-5)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 2 and Season 4 part 1)
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (Season 1 part 1)
April 8
PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story
Masters
April 14
“You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg”
April 15
First Wives Club (Season 3)
Lil Kev (Season 1)
The Loud House: European Adventure (new special)
The Michael Blackson Show (Season 1)
The Ms. Pat Show (Season 1-4)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (Season 5-7)
American Gangster: Trap Queens (Season 3-4)
Carl Weber’s The Family Business (Season 4-6)
Haus of Vicious (Season 1-2)
Sacrifice (Season 1)
April 18
Made for March (Episode 104)
April 20
Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie
April 22
Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures
April 23
Matlock
April 28
My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders
April 29
American Gangster (Season 1)
Angel (Season 1)
Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans (Season 1)
Caught Up (Season 1)
House on Fire (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 6)
Legacy (Season 1)
Kenan & Kel (Season 3-4)