The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Tubi This Week

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Tubi isn’t just one of the best deals in streaming; it’s also consistently got one of the most robust lineups of new movies out there – as long as you don’t mind ads. And as the first week of the new month, this week’s additions have a handful of noteworthy titles to tune in for.

Whether you’re in the mood for a horror movie that can help bridge the gap between all these heatwaves and spooky season, or you want to spend some more time with Peter Parker after his recent record-smashing run in theaters, here are the best new movies streaming on Tubi this week.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (Sony)

Maybe you’re still riding the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” high, or maybe you’re getting prepped for “Avengers: Doomsday,” but if more Spidey is what you have in mind, you can watch the first installment in Tom Holland’s solo film run free on Tubi this month.

From soon-to-be “Star Wars” director Jon Watts, who also helmed the “Home” trilogy followups “Far From Home” (also on Tubi this month) and “No Way Home,” the 2017 Marvel movie is a delightful remix of the classic Spider-Man origin story. Picking up with Peter Parker after his dip into the big leagues in “Captain America: Civil War,” the film follows him back to his New York high school, where more intimate, street-level villainy awaits his heroism. Tom Holland is a generational casting find, and it’s never clearer than in his first go at carrying a massive tentpole on his acrobatic shoulders, which he does with all the poise and charisma that have since become the calling cards of his career.

Midsommar

“Midsommar” (A24)

If you’re eager for spooky season but still trapped in a heat wave, Ari Aster‘s 2019 horror-comedy “Midsommar” could be the perfect sunshine-y nightmare to bridge the gap. Set amid the stunning yet oppressive sunlight and green fields of a remote Swedish village’s midsummer festival, the film stars Florence Pugh in a phenomenal, grueling and much-memed performance as grieving college student Dani. Fresh off a tragedy that killed her entire immediate family, Dani heads overseas with her noncommittal boyfriend (Jack Reynor) and his condescending friends for the festival, which turns out to be a tourist death trap at the hands of the culty local community.

If you haven’t seen it before, prepare yourself for the runtime — the film runs about 2.5 hours — and once you clear your calendar, be ready for a film that’s both a totally familiar cult-horror riff and never quite what you expect: oddly funny and deeply upsetting, not to mention a total technical stunner.

The Social Network

Sony

Aaron Sorkin’s somewhat conceptually confounding not-a-sequel “The Social Reckoning” hits theaters this weekend, so it’s pretty perfect timing for the original 2010 drama to be available to watch for free. And it’s a phenomenal film, unfortunately every bit as timely as when it first came out, and arguably even more so now.

Directed by David Fincher from a script by Sorkin, “The Social Network” stars Jesse Eisenberg as young Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his Harvard undergrad days and charts the wheeling, dealing and backstabbing that led to the creation of a social media platform that unequivocally changed the world. It’s a heck of a character piece, with an unforgettable pre-superstardom performance from Andrew Garfield, and the combination of Fincher’s icy gaze with the perspective of time makes the drama play like a psychological horror at times.