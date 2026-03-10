Where to Watch All 10 Best Picture Nominees Before This Year’s Oscars

Though they’re once again later in the year than usual, the Oscars are upon us once more. And, if you want to be informed heading into Sunday’s awards ceremony, that means you might have some homework ahead of you.

There are 10 films nominated for Best Picture this year, and with less than a week until the show, that means watching multiple in one day, unless you saw some when they initially released. But the question is, where can you find them all? Have they all made it to streaming at this point? Not quite, but most of them have.

Below, you’ll find a full list of this year’s Best Picture nominees, and where you can watch them right now.

Emma Stone in “Bugonia” Bugonia Where to watch: Peacock What it’s about: “Bugonia” is a remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s cult classic “Save the Green Planet!” from 2003. It’s about a pair of mentally unwell conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons and newcomer Aidan Delbis) who kidnap a CEO (Emma Stone), because they’re convinced she’s an alien invader. What we thought: TheWrap’s Steve Pond called it “twisted and unforgiving.” You can read his full review here.

DAMSON IDRIS as Joshua Pearce in Apple Original Films’ “F1® The Movie” (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures) F1 Where to watch: Apple TV What it’s about: Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Brad Pitt as a retired Formula 1 driver who is asked to get back into the racing world to help guide an up-and-comer played by Damson Idris. What we thought: TheWrap’s William Bibbiani felt the film could be summed up by one of Brad Pitt’s own lines in it: “It’s not much of a story.” You can read the full review here. Read Next

Jacob Elordi as The Creature in “Frankenstein” (Ken Woroner/Netflix) Frankenstein Where to watch: Netflix What it’s about: This movie was a passion project from Guillermo del Toro, that adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, “a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.” What we thought: For TheWrap’s Steve Pond, the film was “wildly enjoyable and deeply touching.” Read his full review here.

Jessie Buckley in “Hamnet” (Focus Features) Hamnet Where to watch: Peacock What it’s about: Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name, “Hamnet” explores William Shakespeare’s (Paul Mescal) relationship with his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley), and how the death of their young son Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe) impacted and potentially inspired “Hamlet.” But, it is fiction. What we thought: TheWrap’s Michael Ordoña called the film “a towering achievement,” with Jessie Buckley giving “the best performance of the year.” Read the full review here. Read Next

Timotheé Chalamet in ‘Marty Supreme’ (A24) Marty Supreme Where to watch: This one is still exclusively in theaters! What it’s about: “Marty Supreme” tells the story of Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), a professional ping-pong player in pursuit of true greatness and acclaim, who’s willing to do whatever it takes to get there (no matter who he might hurt along the way). What we thought: TheWrap’s William Bibbiani praised Chalamet’s performance in the film, but felt the movie itself had “no dramatic throughline that tracks, just desperation and an incongruous conclusion that doesn’t organically follow that despair.” Read the full review here.

Chase Infiniti in “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures) One Battle After Another Where to watch: HBO Max What it’s about: “One Battle After Another” is a dark comedy action-thriller, inspired by the novel “Vineland” by Thomas Pynchon. It centers on an ex-revolutionary, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who gets forced back into his former combat lifestyle when he’s pursued by a corrupt military officer. What we thought: Bibbiani called the movie “energetic,” but lamented its lack of focus and cohesion. Read the full review here. Read Next

Wagner Moura in “The Secret Agent” (Neon) The Secret Agent Where to watch: Hulu (or Disney+, if you bundle the two) What it’s about: “The Secret Agent” takes place near the end of the Brazilian military dictatorship, in 1977, and follows a technology expert in his early 40s, who is on the run. “He arrives in Recife during carnival week, hoping to reunite with his son but soon realizes that the city is far from being the non-violent refuge he seeks,” the synopsis reads. What we thought: Pond noted that the film “is all over the place … But its messiness is part of its charm and part of the point.” Read the full review here.

Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve in “Sentimental Value” (Neon) Sentimental Value Where to watch: This one also remains in theaters exclusively, for now What it’s about: Starring Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve and more, “Sentimental Value” follows a failed father and filmmaker as he attempts to reconnect with his daughters by making a movie in their old family home. What we thought: TheWrap’s Chase Hutchinson applauded “Sentimental Value” for creating “a profound emotional resonance that most filmmakers would spend a lifetime chasing.” Read the full review here. Read Next

Warner Bros. Sinners Where to watch: HBO Max, Prime Video What it’s about: “Sinners” tells the story of the Smokestack twins, as they return to their Mississippi hometown to open their own juke joint, in pursuit of freedom after spending some time working for the gangs of Chicago. Unfortunately, things go horrifically wrong when their night is crashed by a troupe of vampires. What we thought: Bibbiani praised “Sinners” as “a complex tale of cultural survival” and “a bloody, brilliant motion picture.” Read the full review here.