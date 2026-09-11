5 Sci-Fi Movies to Stream in September

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Across the many streamers, there are plenty flexing some top-tier sci-fi films.

Regardless of which subgenre of science fiction you’re looking for, each of the different services has something to offer. 2026 has been a strong year for the genre in general, and there are a pair of new films now streaming that are worth a watch, but for very different reasons – “Project Hail Mary” and “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.” And if you want a sci-fi showing from some of the top filmmakers of the moment, there are other options here in “Interstellar” and “Nope.”

These are the 5 sci-fi movies that you should stream in September.