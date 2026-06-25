Where to Watch the 2026 CMA Fest on TV and Streaming

The CMA Fest is finally airing for any who missed the actual event.

The 2026 event was held the first weekend of June but come Thursday fans who were not able to make the trek to Nashville will be able to enjoy all the country performances they missed out on in a new three-hour special event. This year’s CMA Fest is boasting some major names including Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Ella Langley and Tim McGraw.

CMA Fest has been held since the 1970s and draws 90,000 fans to Nashville to celebrate all things country. The televised CMA Fest will hopefully ease the disappointment of those who missed out on the long weekend at Nissan Stadium.

For country music fans, the show is likely to be destination viewing. Here is where and when to tune in for the CMA Fest this year.

When is CMA Fest airing?

CMA Fest 2026 will air on Thursday, June 25

Is CMA Fest streaming?

Yes, CMA Fest 2026 will be available to stream along with its regular broadcast. The three-hour event will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. Central and will be available to stream on Hulu and Fubo the following day.

Who is hosting the CMA Fest this year?

This year’s CMA Fest is being helmed by country singer and festival headliner Riley Green and Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer.

Who is performing at CMA Fest 2026?

The festival lineup for this year is quite expansive. Alongside Green, others performing during the three-hour performance include Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw and Cody Johnson.