5 New Shows Streaming This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

The shows to stream this week include one of the best shows of the 2020s.

There are a number of good offerings to dive into this week on the streaming services but sitting at the top is likely the fifth and final season of “The Bear” on FX and Hulu. The show has netted a number of Emmy nominations and wins through it’s consistent five-season run and is looking to end on an even higher note. Others on offer this week are the second season of Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and the 2026 BET Awards.

These are the shows to tune into on streaming this week.