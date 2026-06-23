5 New Shows Streaming This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

The shows to stream this week include one of the best shows of the 2020s.
There are a number of good offerings to dive into this week on the streaming services but sitting at the top is likely the fifth and final season of “The Bear” on FX and Hulu. The show has netted a number of Emmy nominations and wins through it’s consistent five-season run and is looking to end on an even higher note. Others on offer this week are the second season of Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and the 2026 BET Awards.
These are the shows to tune into on streaming this week.
The Bear
After five seasons, “The Bear” is coming to an end, and it’s likely to be just as hectic and stressful as every previous season of the FX series. The show picks up after Season 4’s cliffhanger: Bear is gone, and the restaurant is left in Sydney, Richie and Natalie’s hands as they scramble to figure out how to nail their Michelin Star rating and battle threats that could close down the whole operation.
The final season is coming off a surprise prequel episode drop called “Gary,” about Richie and Mikey, that ends in a way that sets up the final outing in a shocking way. The fifth and final season drops all episodes on Hulu Thursday, June 25.
Timed to the 250th anniversary of the USA’s founding, directed by Brian Knappenberger (“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez”) and executive produced by Tom Hanks, Netflix’s “The American Experiment” is a docuseries that looks back on the origin of the nation, from the years leading up to the revolution through the first American president. The five-part doc features interviews with dozens of politicians and historians from across the aisle, including Hilary Clinton, Mike Pence, Kamala Harris, Ron Chernow, Ted Cruz, Al Gore and Nancy Pelosi.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The second season of Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” returns to the streamer on Thursday. Aang, Katara and Sokka continue their journey to prepare the new Avatar to take on the Fire Nation as they are dogged by Prince Zuko. The middle entry in the already picked up three-season series will likely excite most fans for the introduction of Earth Bender Toph – a fan favorite – into the story.
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
For those yearning for Larry David in the sketch comedy space, HBO is coming in clutch. “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” will likely be a comedy cure for those missing David on their screens after “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wrapped a few years ago. The show serves as a celebration of the United States’ 250 years via skits where David stars as a variety of historical greats but just slightly … off. The comedy debuts on Sunday.
BET Awards
The BET Awards return for their 2026 show on Sunday. This year’s gathering will be hosted by Druski and boasts top-tier talent up for major awards. Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist lead the charge with the most nominations. Cardi B roped in six while Lamar and Mariah the Scientist each netted five.