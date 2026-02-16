‘Dark Winds’ Season 4 Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

There may have been a two-year break between its second and third seasons, but “Dark Winds” is slated to kick off its fourth season this week, less than a year after its third premiered. The series, executive produced by “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin and the late Robert Redford, is set to bring another one of author Tony Hillerman’s beloved “Leaphorn & Chee” novels to life on screen.

In this particular case, “Dark Winds” Season 4 promises to take its characters — and viewers — away from the familiar grounds of Navajo Nation and to the sunny streets of Los Angeles. Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Dark Winds” Season 4.

When does “Dark Winds” Season 4 premiere?

“Dark Winds” Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 15.

How can I watch “Dark Winds” Season 4?

Episodes of “Dark Winds” Season 4 air live on AMC and become available to stream simultaneously on AMC+.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “Dark Winds” Season 4 premiere Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The season’s first episode is scheduled to debut on Sunday, Feb. 15. Its remaining seven installments will follow one at a time every Sunday through April 5. You can find the season’s full episodic release schedule below.

Episode 1 — February 15

Episode 2 — February 22

Episode 3 — March 1

Episode 4 — March 8

Episode 5 — March 15

Episode 6 — March 22

Episode 7 — March 29

Episode 8 — April 5

What is “Dark Winds” Season 4 about?

Based on Tony Hillerman’s 1984 novel “The Ghostway,” “Dark Winds” Season 4 follows Navajo tribal police trio Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) as they embark on a search for a missing Navajo girl that takes them away from the safety of the Navajo Nation and into the wildly different landscape of 1970s Los Angeles.

In addition to adjusting to their new environment, the trio must also race against a ticking clock to save their missing girl from an obsessive killer who has ties to an organized crime outfit.

Who is in the cast?

Regular cast members Zahn McClarnon (“Fargo”), Kiowa Gordon (“Roswell, New Mexico”), Jessica Matten (“Burden of Truth”) and Deanna Allison (“Accused”) have all returned for “Dark Winds” Season 4.

The season’s newcomers, meanwhile, include Franka Potente (“The Bourne Supremacy”), Isabel DeRoy-Olson (“Fancy Dance”), Chaske Spencer (“The English”), Luke Barnett (“The Crossing Over Express”) and Titus Welliver (“Bosch: Legacy”). A. Martinez (“Longmire”) is also on deck to reprise his role as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Watch the trailer: