Everything New on Netflix in September

A bunch of new franchises and the return of one of the streamer’s most popular shows are all landing on Netflix in September.
The big drop for the month is “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” the latest in the Ryan Murphy anthology series following different famous killers. But if real horror isn’t your game and you want to lock in before one of the most anticipated film releases of the year, many of the “Resident Evil” films are also hitting the streamer. None of them tie into the upcoming Zach Cregger one, but sometimes one yearns for a zombie film.
These are all the movies and shows coming to Netflix in September 2026.
September 1
17 Again
About Time
Alien
Aliens
Antz
Battleship
Big Daddy
The Blues Brothers
The Boy Next Door
Conan the Barbarian
Cruel Intentions
Dragnet
The Flintstones
Gothika
Greta
Heartland: Season 19
Jared Freid: The Family Plan
Jarhead
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kick-Ass 2
Knocked Up
Liar Liar
Neighbors
Phantom Thread
Ready or Not
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
The Rite
Scarface
Shark Tale
Sleepless in Seattle
Straight Outta Compton
T2 Trainspotting
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Uncle Buck
Unfriended
Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly
September 2
Driven: Seasons 1-3
Lovesick
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Death Island
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Turning Point: Generation 9/11
September 3
Fito Páez: The World Within a Song
Folktales
The Gentlemen: Season 2
Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6
Smile 2
September 4
Earle Meets World
Teenage Wasteland
September 5
Emeril Tailgates: Season 1
September 8
DANG!
Fauda: Season 5
Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav
Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool
September 9
Prom Night
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?
September 10
Call My Agent! The Movie
Crew Girl
NFL Melbourne Game — Live Event (5:35 p.m. PT / 8:35 p.m. ET)
The Perfect Lie
We Don’t Live Here Anymore
September 11
Go Team!
Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1
Stolen Heartbeats
Tribeca 25
September 13
Dog Man
September 14
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14
Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2
When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2
September 15
The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist
I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1
Jo Koy: Blue in the Face
September 16
The Doll
September 17
The Fixers
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Not a Stranger
Plastic Beauty
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2
September 18
Best of the Best
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4
September 20
Stop! That! Train!
September 22
Doc: Season 2
Minerva Academy
Party Down: Seasons 1-3
Doc: Season 2
September 23
Habeas Corpus
Lifehack
Wonka’s The Golden Ticket
September 24
A Different World
Delusion
House at the End of the Street
My Sad Dead
Oculus
September 25
The Final Problem
Law & Order: Season 25
STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE
UNABOMBER
September 29
LEGO ONE PIECE
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent
Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2
September 30
Ancient Aliens: Season 13
The Arena
Hoarders: Season 16
What’s Your Number?
The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part