Everything New on Netflix in September

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A bunch of new franchises and the return of one of the streamer’s most popular shows are all landing on Netflix in September.

The big drop for the month is “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” the latest in the Ryan Murphy anthology series following different famous killers. But if real horror isn’t your game and you want to lock in before one of the most anticipated film releases of the year, many of the “Resident Evil” films are also hitting the streamer. None of them tie into the upcoming Zach Cregger one, but sometimes one yearns for a zombie film.

These are all the movies and shows coming to Netflix in September 2026.

September 1

17 Again

About Time

Alien

Aliens

Antz

Battleship

Big Daddy

The Blues Brothers

The Boy Next Door

Conan the Barbarian

Cruel Intentions

Dragnet

The Flintstones

Gothika

Greta

Heartland: Season 19

Jared Freid: The Family Plan

Jarhead

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kick-Ass 2

Knocked Up

Liar Liar

Neighbors

Phantom Thread

Ready or Not

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

The Rite

Scarface

Shark Tale

Sleepless in Seattle

Straight Outta Compton

T2 Trainspotting

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Uncle Buck

Unfriended

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly

September 2

Driven: Seasons 1-3

Lovesick

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Turning Point: Generation 9/11

September 3

Fito Páez: The World Within a Song

Folktales

The Gentlemen: Season 2

Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6

Smile 2

September 4

Earle Meets World

Teenage Wasteland

September 5

Emeril Tailgates: Season 1

September 8

DANG!

Fauda: Season 5

Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav

Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool

September 9

Prom Night

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

September 10

Call My Agent! The Movie

Crew Girl

NFL Melbourne Game — Live Event (5:35 p.m. PT / 8:35 p.m. ET)

The Perfect Lie

We Don’t Live Here Anymore

September 11

Go Team!

Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1

Stolen Heartbeats

Tribeca 25

September 13

Dog Man

September 14

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14

Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2

When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2

September 15

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face

September 16

The Doll

September 17

The Fixers

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Not a Stranger

Plastic Beauty

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2

September 18

Best of the Best

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4

September 20

Stop! That! Train!

September 22

Doc: Season 2

Minerva Academy

Party Down: Seasons 1-3

Doc: Season 2

September 23

Habeas Corpus

Lifehack

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket

September 24

A Different World

Delusion

House at the End of the Street

My Sad Dead

Oculus

September 25

The Final Problem

Law & Order: Season 25

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE

UNABOMBER

September 29

LEGO ONE PIECE

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent

Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2

September 30

Ancient Aliens: Season 13

The Arena

Hoarders: Season 16

What’s Your Number?

The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part