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Everything New on Peacock in September

Happy spooky season!

lisa-frankenstein-cole-sprouse-kathryn-newton
Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in "Lisa Frankenstein" (Credit: Focus Features)
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The ‘ber months have finally begun, which means it’s time to start getting into some real specific movie vibes. Good news is, Peacock does have a lot of those vibes this month.

Starting Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream “The Addams Family,” “Frankenstein” — or “Lisa Frankenstein,” if you want a more modern take — “Dracula” and more. The spooky favorites are all there, as well as some old reliables too.

Here’s everything new on Peacock in September.

Helen Mirren smiles with and makes a triumphant gesture with her fists in the air in "MobLand" Season 2
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September 1

10 Things I Hate About You
The Addams Family*
The Addams Family 2*
Alien: Covenant
American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 – Finale (NBC)
Bee Movie
The Beekeeper
Blue Bayou
The Bone Collector
Boogie
The Boss
The Breakfast Club
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman
The Card Counter*
Casper
A Cinderella Story
Coming to America
Cop Land
Creature From the Black Lagoon
Disturbia
Dracula
Drag Me to Hell
Employee of the Month
Escape Plan
The First Purge
The Forever Purge*
Frankenstein
Get Out
Ghost Rider*
The Girl on the Train
Glass
Good Luck Chuck
The Goonies
Halloween
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills*
The Happening
Happy Death Day
Home
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
House of Gucci
The Invisible Man
It Follows
The Last Exorcism
The Little Mermaid
The Magnificent Seven
The Mask
The Menu
Mile 22
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*

talladega-nights-will-ferrell
Sony Pictures

The Thing
This is Where I Leave You
Tremors
Tremors II
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Twilight
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Unfriended: Dark Web
United 93
The Village
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Wanderlust
Werewolf of London
What a Girl Wants
The Wolf Man
World Trade Center
The World’s End
The Mummy
Nocturnal Animals
Over the Hedge
Paul
Phantom of the Opera
Prometheus
Psycho
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Shaun of the Dead
Signs
Sin
Sinister
Sinister 2
The Sixth Sense
The Skeleton Key
Somewhere in Queens*
Split
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Star Trek Beyond
Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

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September 2

The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

September 7

Redeeming Love*

September 4

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 –

Premiere (Bravo Digital)

September 5

The Great American Journey, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

September 7

Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 9

The Paper, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 10

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
The Last Voyage of Demeter*

September 11

Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Finale (Affiliate)
Drop

September 14

The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)
Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)

September 15

E! Live from the Red Carpet – Emmys 2026 (E!)
Jeopardy, Season 43 – Premiere (ABC)
Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 – Premiere (ABC)
American Me
The Book of Life
La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)
Lowriders
Machete
The Motorcycle Diaries
Todos Lo Sabien
Trolls Band Together*
Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*

September 16

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)

September 17

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Reunion (Bravo)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 18

The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Peacock)

September 20

The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)

September 22

Line of Fire – Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
The Voice, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)

September 23

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)

September 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 21 – Finale (NBC)

September 25

The Phoenecian Scheme*

September 26

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 – Premiere (NBC)
Bagman*

September 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Finale (Oxygen)

September 29

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Lisa Frankenstein*

jennifers-body-lisa-frankenstein-diablo-cody
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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