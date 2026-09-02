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The ‘ber months have finally begun, which means it’s time to start getting into some real specific movie vibes. Good news is, Peacock does have a lot of those vibes this month.

Starting Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream “The Addams Family,” “Frankenstein” — or “Lisa Frankenstein,” if you want a more modern take — “Dracula” and more. The spooky favorites are all there, as well as some old reliables too.

Here’s everything new on Peacock in September.

September 1

10 Things I Hate About You

The Addams Family*

The Addams Family 2*

Alien: Covenant

American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 – Finale (NBC)

Bee Movie

The Beekeeper

Blue Bayou

The Bone Collector

Boogie

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman

The Card Counter*

Casper

A Cinderella Story

Coming to America

Cop Land

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Disturbia

Dracula

Drag Me to Hell

Employee of the Month

Escape Plan

The First Purge

The Forever Purge*

Frankenstein

Get Out

Ghost Rider*

The Girl on the Train

Glass

Good Luck Chuck

The Goonies

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills*

The Happening

Happy Death Day

Home

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

House of Gucci

The Invisible Man

It Follows

The Last Exorcism

The Little Mermaid

The Magnificent Seven

The Mask

The Menu

Mile 22

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*

Sony Pictures

The Thing

This is Where I Leave You

Tremors

Tremors II

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Unfriended: Dark Web

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Wanderlust

Werewolf of London

What a Girl Wants

The Wolf Man

World Trade Center

The World’s End

The Mummy

Nocturnal Animals

Over the Hedge

Paul

Phantom of the Opera

Prometheus

Psycho

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Shaun of the Dead

Signs

Sin

Sinister

Sinister 2

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

Somewhere in Queens*

Split

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Beyond

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

September 2

The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

September 7

Redeeming Love*

September 4

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 –

Premiere (Bravo Digital)

September 5

The Great American Journey, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

September 7

Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 9

The Paper, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 10

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

The Last Voyage of Demeter*

September 11

Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Finale (Affiliate)

Drop

September 14

The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)

Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)

September 15

E! Live from the Red Carpet – Emmys 2026 (E!)

Jeopardy, Season 43 – Premiere (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 – Premiere (ABC)

American Me

The Book of Life

La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)

Lowriders

Machete

The Motorcycle Diaries

Todos Lo Sabien

Trolls Band Together*

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*

September 16

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)

September 17

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Reunion (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

September 18

The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Credit: Peacock)

September 20

The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)

September 22

Line of Fire – Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

The Voice, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)

September 23

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)

September 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 21 – Finale (NBC)

September 25

The Phoenecian Scheme*

September 26

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 – Premiere (NBC)

Bagman*

September 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Finale (Oxygen)

September 29

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Lisa Frankenstein*