The ‘ber months have finally begun, which means it’s time to start getting into some real specific movie vibes. Good news is, Peacock does have a lot of those vibes this month.
Starting Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream “The Addams Family,” “Frankenstein” — or “Lisa Frankenstein,” if you want a more modern take — “Dracula” and more. The spooky favorites are all there, as well as some old reliables too.
Here’s everything new on Peacock in September.
September 1
10 Things I Hate About You
The Addams Family*
The Addams Family 2*
Alien: Covenant
American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 – Finale (NBC)
Bee Movie
The Beekeeper
Blue Bayou
The Bone Collector
Boogie
The Boss
The Breakfast Club
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman
The Card Counter*
Casper
A Cinderella Story
Coming to America
Cop Land
Creature From the Black Lagoon
Disturbia
Dracula
Drag Me to Hell
Employee of the Month
Escape Plan
The First Purge
The Forever Purge*
Frankenstein
Get Out
Ghost Rider*
The Girl on the Train
Glass
Good Luck Chuck
The Goonies
Halloween
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills*
The Happening
Happy Death Day
Home
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
House of Gucci
The Invisible Man
It Follows
The Last Exorcism
The Little Mermaid
The Magnificent Seven
The Mask
The Menu
Mile 22
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*
The Thing
This is Where I Leave You
Tremors
Tremors II
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Twilight
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Unfriended: Dark Web
United 93
The Village
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Wanderlust
Werewolf of London
What a Girl Wants
The Wolf Man
World Trade Center
The World’s End
The Mummy
Nocturnal Animals
Over the Hedge
Paul
Phantom of the Opera
Prometheus
Psycho
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Shaun of the Dead
Signs
Sin
Sinister
Sinister 2
The Sixth Sense
The Skeleton Key
Somewhere in Queens*
Split
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Star Trek Beyond
Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight
September 2
The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
September 7
Redeeming Love*
September 4
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 –
Premiere (Bravo Digital)
September 5
The Great American Journey, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
September 7
Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*
September 9
The Paper, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)
September 10
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
The Last Voyage of Demeter*
September 11
Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Finale (Affiliate)
Drop
September 14
The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)
Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)
September 15
E! Live from the Red Carpet – Emmys 2026 (E!)
Jeopardy, Season 43 – Premiere (ABC)
Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 – Premiere (ABC)
American Me
The Book of Life
La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)
Lowriders
Machete
The Motorcycle Diaries
Todos Lo Sabien
Trolls Band Together*
Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*
September 16
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)
September 17
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 – Reunion (Bravo)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
September 18
The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
September 20
The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)
September 22
Line of Fire – Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
The Voice, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)
September 23
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 – Uncensored Version (Bravo)
September 24
America’s Got Talent, Season 21 – Finale (NBC)
September 25
September 26
Saturday Night Live, Season 52 – Premiere (NBC)
Bagman*
September 27
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Finale (Oxygen)
September 29
Still Flipping Out, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Lisa Frankenstein*