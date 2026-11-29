Welcome to December (almost) folks, you are so close to having made it through 2026.
As always, a new month brings a new set of options to the streaming catalogues, and Prime Video is no different. Come December 1, a whole bunch of movies and shows hit the streamer, with a few new releases coming later in the month. On December 2, you’ll be able to see Arnold Schwarzenegger return to his “Jingle All the Way” Christmas roots, starring in a new Christmas movie alongside Alan Ritchson.
Here’s everything new to Prime Video in December.
December 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
All The Queen’s Men S4 (2024)
Artemis Fowl (2020)
Ben-Hur (2016)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Bloodsport (1988)
Blown Away (1994)
Bull Durham (1988)
Bullet Train (2022)
Cyrano (2022)
Dog Man (2025)
Double Impact (1991)
Double Trouble (2026)
Flag Day (2021)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Hackers (1995)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hollywood Stargirl (2022)
How It Ends (2021)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Mad Max (1980)
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
Masters of the Universe (1987)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Mississippi Burning (1989)
Out of Time (2003)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Platoon (1986)
Red River (1948)
Respect (2021)
Rob Roy (1995)
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023)
Stargate (1994)
Stargate Origins: Catherine (2018)
The Apartment (1960)
The Big Country (1958)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Boss Baby (2017)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Night Of The Hunter (1955)
West Side Story (1961)
Wonka (2023)
December 2
*The Man with the Bag (2026)
December 3
*Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers (2026)
December 5
*Sacred Jewel (2026)
December 7
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (2026)
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026)
Shelter (2026)
December 14
The Strangers – Chapter 3 (2026)
December 16
*Beast Games S3 (2026)
December 18
ONE Championship on Prime (2026)
December 21
Passenger (2026) I Can Only Imagine 2 (2026)
December 28
Mortal Kombat II (2026)
*One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer (2026)