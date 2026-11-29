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Welcome to December (almost) folks, you are so close to having made it through 2026.

As always, a new month brings a new set of options to the streaming catalogues, and Prime Video is no different. Come December 1, a whole bunch of movies and shows hit the streamer, with a few new releases coming later in the month. On December 2, you’ll be able to see Arnold Schwarzenegger return to his “Jingle All the Way” Christmas roots, starring in a new Christmas movie alongside Alan Ritchson.