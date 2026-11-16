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The world of “The Terminal List” will continue to expand with an upcoming spinoff based on Jack Carr’s “Cry Havoc,” which is in development at Prime Video.

“Cry Havoc” follows Carr’s youngest protagonist, Navy SEAL Tom Reece. Set in 1968 Vietnam, the story finds Reece assigned to the top-secret MACV-SOG unit, which is responsible for cross-border operations in Laos. He is plucked from the jungle and thrust into the shadows of Cold War espionage as his team prepares for the upcoming Tet Offensive.

David DiGilio will executive produce and showrun the latest spinoff. Mark Adams, Chris Pratt, Carr, Jared Shaw, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick will also executive produce the Prime Video series.

Adams and DiGilio wrote the pilot for the spinoff with Shaw and Carr also involved in the development process.

The flagship series “The Terminal List” is set in 2015 and premiered on Prime Video in 2022. The action-thriller followed Pratt as Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander James Reece, based on Carr’s bestselling novels.

Prime Video greenlit an extension of “The Terminal List” Nov. 5 that will see Pratt return as James Reece for an adaptation of Carr’s “Savage Son,” the third book in Carr’s “Terminal List” series. The series will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media.

It is unclear if “Savage Son” will serve as the third season of “The Terminal List” or if it will be a standalone series set within the world of the franchise.

Carr’s “The Terminal List” book series consists of eight published novels. “Cry Havoc” was the most recent release and was published in 2025.

“The Terminal List” Season 2 launched on Prime Video on Oct. 21 to ratings success. “The Terminal List” was the No. 5 most-watched streaming series and No. 2 most-watched streaming original with 830 million minutes the week it was released.