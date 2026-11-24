“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will continue on at Prime Video.

“The Lord of the Rings” prequel series has officially scored a Season 4 renewal at the streamer, Prime Video revealed Tuesday. Pre-production is underway on the fourth installment, with filming slated to begin this spring Shepperton Studios in the U.K.

The news comes just hours ahead of the release of the final two episodes of Season 3, capping off the third installment that first debuted Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

“Rings of Power” has been a ratings juggernaut for Prime Video since its series debut in September 2022, with Season 1 still standing as the most-watched series premiere in Prime Video’s history and Season 2 ranking in the top 10 most-watched returning seasons ever.

Since its Nov. 11 launch, Season 3 reached 33 million viewers in its first 12 days, also landing within the top 10 most-watched returning seasons on Prime Video. The streamer also revealed that “Rings of Power” stands as one of the biggest entertainment drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups for Amazon.

“‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has become a defining series for Prime Video,” Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM Studios Head of Global Television, said. “As Season Three delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season Four with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien’s Second Age.”

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey serves as a producer and Ally O’Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee are all co-producers.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, the series takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness, per the official logline.