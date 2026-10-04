Here’s What’s New on Prime Video in October

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Welcome to October, friends. It’s officially Fall, it’s officially spooky season, and it’s officially time for streamers to shake up their catalogues. So, what’s going on over at Prime Video?

Well, there’s of course some good Halloween options, like the 1931 “Frankenstein,” some “Chucky” variants, and more. There’s your feel-good options, like “Girls Trip” and “She’s All That.” Then there’s some brand new releases, like Rachel Morrison’s “Love of Your Life” starring Margaret Qualley.

We’ve got the comprehensive list for you below. Here’s everything headed to Prime Video in October.

Oct. 1

A View to a Kill (1985)

American Fiction (2023)

Bend Of The River (1952)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Candyman (1992)

Casino (1995)

Casino Royale (1967)

Casino Royale (2006)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Creed III (2023)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dog (2022)

Dr. No (1962)

Dracula (1931)

Duel At Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

EDtv (1999)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Frankenstein (1931)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Girls Trip (2017)

“Girls Trip” (Photo credit: Universal Pictures)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Hereditary (2018)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hoosiers (1987)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

House Of Gucci (2021)

Hungry (2026)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom (1984)

Infinite (2021)

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Krampus (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lawman (1971)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Lifeforce (1985)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Lone Survivor (2014)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

MaXXXine (2024)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Scarlet S1 (2021)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Mystery Men (1999)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Time To Die (2021)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Over The Top (1987)

Pearl (2022)

Poldark S1 (2015)

Primary Colors (1998)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sanditon (2020)

Scream Queens S1-2 (2015)

Sea Of Love (1989)

She’s All That (1999)

Skyfall (2012)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spectre (2015)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

Stir Of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Battle Of Britain (1969)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Boy (2015)

The Boys In The Boat (2023)

The Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Judge (2014)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Sting (1973)

The Terminator (1984)

The Witch (2016)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

There Will Be Blood (2008)

Thief (1981)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Touch Of Evil (1958)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

X (2022)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 2

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025)

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

*Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die) (2026)

Wuthering Heights (2026)

October 4

Chucky S1-3 (2021)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

*The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom (2026)

October 14

*Love of Your Life (2026)

Margaret Qualley in “Love of Your Life” (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

October 16

*Masterplan (2026)

Scream 7 (2026)

October 19

*Love in Disguise (2026)

October 21

*The Terminal List S2 (2026)

October 23

*Last One Laughing: Halloween (2026)

The Bride! (2026)

October 24

*Final Table (2026)

October 30

*Apocalypse Z: New World (2026)

*Last One Laughing Philippines S2 (2026)