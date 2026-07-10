Where to Stream All the ‘Evil Dead’ Movies

One streamer has become a one-stop shop for the entire “Evil Dead” film franchise.

Before the release of “Evil Dead Burn,” it could be worth brushing up on not just 2023’s “Evil Dead Rise,” but the larger franchise. It’s hard to complain about watching Ash’s battles against the Deadites, but you need to track them down to do it. Luckily for the completionists out there, the entire movie series is all in one convenient location – and the continuation show can also be found.

Here is where to stream the entire “Evil Dead” film franchise.

Where can you stream all the Evil Dead movies?

With “Evil Dead Burn” finally releasing, it’s the perfect time to brush up on the franchise as there are rumored to be a number of connections to remember beyond just the last entry in the series.

Here are where to find all the previous films:

“The Evil Dead” (1981) – HBO Max

“Evil Dead II” (1987) – HBO Max

“The Army of Darkness” (1992) – HBO Max

“Evil Dead” (2013) – HBO Max

“Evil Dead Rise” (2023) – HBO Max

There is also the TV show that continued Ash’s journey and battle against the Deadites. Here is where to watch that:

“Ash vs. Evil Dead” – Starz, Pluto TV

When does “Evil Dead Burn” come out?

“Evil Dead Burn” releases in theaters on Friday, July 10. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček and stars Souheila Yacoub and Hunter Doohan.

What is “Evil Dead Burn” about?

“Burn” returns to the expanding world of the Deadites and the regular people who are plagued by their violent tidings. The latest film looks to continue that trend as a woman is forced to pause her mourning to fight for her life.

Here is the official synopsis: “After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into Deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life survive even in death.”

Watch the trailer: