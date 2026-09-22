5 Movies About Female Serial Killers to Watch After ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

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The latest season of “Monster” landed on Netflix, and the completion of the binge-watch means a groundswell of interest in other serial killer stories.

The fourth season of the anthology series followed Lizzie Borden and the axe murders of her parents. The show paints a weaving connection between Borden and other female killers, past and present, and what pushes them to the act. So if you’re looking for more movies about female serial killers, there are plenty, and many of them are great, bordering on classics.

From “Monster” to “Basic Instinct,” these are the serial killer movies to check out after “The Lizzie Borden Story.”