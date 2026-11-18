It’s been over a decade of waiting, but Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here.

GTA VI was formally announced in February 2022 as the sequel to 2013’s GTA V, but has since been delayed twice. The most anticipated game of the generation is about to drop, but exactly when you can boot up your console of choice and jump into Vice City is a bit more complicated than just knowing the release date.

Here is exactly when you can play GTA VI depending on what time zone you live in.

When does GTA VI come out?

The hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI officially releases on Thursday, Nov. 19.

When can you play GTA VI where you live?

While the official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI is Nov. 19, the actual available time to play is going to be different depending on what part of the country you’re in. Here is exactly when you’ll be able to boot up the game and finally dive in based on where you live.

Los Angeles (PST) – 9 p.m. Nov. 18

Denver (MST) – 10 p.m. Nov. 18

Chicago (Central) – 11 p.m. Nov. 18

New York (EST) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Mexico City (CST) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Brazil (BRT) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

London (GMT) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Beijing (CST) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Seoul (KST) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Tokyo (JST) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Melbourne (AEST) – 12 a.m. Nov. 19

Be sure to pre-download the game

There won’t be disc versions of Grand Theft Auto VI available when the game drops. You can only download it to your console of choice, and if you want to jump in right when the game unlocks, it’s best to get it on your system asap.

Grand Theft Auto VI is a whopping 212GB so it’ll take up a sizable amount of real estate on anyone’s console and might take a bit to fully download onto the system.

What is GTA VI about?

The new entry in the beloved franchise takes the story out of Los Santos and back to the streets of Vice City.

“Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” the game’s logline reads. “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”