‘High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam’ Episode Release Schedule

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“High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam” premieres this weekend, just two days after the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. TNT’s new limited series not only promises to take viewers back to the period immediately following 9/11 but also dramatize one of the most pivotal military operations that was conducted during America’s War on Terror. “The Hunt for Saddam,” in other words, has the potential to offer a revelatory and sobering look back at a chapter of American history that does not feel nearly as distant as the 20-year gap between then and now suggests on paper.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam.”

When does “High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam” premiere?

“High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam” is slated to premiere Sunday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How can I watch “The Hunt for Saddam”?

“High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam” airs exclusively on TNT.

When do new episodes come out?

TNT is adopting a unique release schedule for “High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam.” The limited series is set to drop its first two episodes on the same night (Sunday, Sept. 13). Its remaining six episodes will then follow one at a time on subsequent Sunday and Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET, starting on Monday, Sept. 14 and ending on Sunday, Oct. 4.

You can find the full episodic release schedule for “The Hunt for Saddam” below.

Episode 1 — Sunday, Sept. 13

Episode 2 — Sunday, Sept. 13

Episode 3 — Monday, Sept. 14

Episode 4 — Sunday, Sept. 20

Episode 5 — Monday, Sept. 21

Episode 6 — Sunday, Sept. 27

Episode 7 — Monday, Sept. 28

Episode 8 — Sunday, Oct. 4

What is “The Hunt for Saddam” about?

“High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam” is based on CIA analyst John Nixon’s memoir, “Debriefing the President.” The limited series follows Nixon (Joel Kinnaman) as he becomes the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein (Waleed Zuaiter) following his arrest in Dec. 2003.

“The Hunt for Saddam” dramatizes the high-stakes interrogations conducted by Nixon as he searched for answers from Hussein, all while being forced to confront the then-growing consequences of America’s invasion of Iraq.

Who is in the cast?

Joel Kinnaman (“For All Mankind”) and Waleed Zuaiter (“The Girlfriend”) lead the cast of “High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam” as CIA analyst John Nixon and former Iraq President Saddam Hussein, respectively.

The rest of the show’s ensemble includes Lena Góra (“The Eastern Gate”), Rebecca Night (“Fanny Hill”), Tom Berenger (“Platoon”), Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”) and Dar Salim (“The Covenant”).

Watch the trailer: