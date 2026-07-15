How to Watch the 2026 ESPY Awards: Start Time, Where to Stream and More

It’s time once again for the ESPY awards, celebrating the best athletes and moments across the sports world. But if you’re here, you might be wondering how exactly you can watch.

Well, good news! There are quite a few options this year, across streaming and cable. The ceremony is taking place live on Wednesday night, with musical performances and more. It’ll be hosted by an “SNL” favorite, with appearances by various celebrities and athletes throughout the night.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show.

When are the 2026 ESPY Awards?

The 2026 ESPYs are taking place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. They will be broadcast live on ABC.

Will the 2026 ESPYs be available to stream?

Yes! In addition to watching live on ABC, fans can also stream the ceremony on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones. It will also be available to stream next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App and ABC Video on Demand.

Who’s hosting this year?

This year’s show will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernandez. It will be his first time hosting the sports-centric awards show.

Who’s nominated this year?

Jalen Brunson, Myles Garrett, A’ja Wilson, Hannah Hidalgo, Alysa Liu, Rory McIlroy, Fernando Mendoza, Lionel Messi, Shohei Ohtani, Mikaela Shiffrin and Victor Wembanyama are all among the nominees this year.

You can see the full list of nominees here.