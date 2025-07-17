‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shames Shane Gillis for Blaming Failed ESPYs Joke on Writers: ‘That’s Bad Form’

Comedian Shane Gillis was met with mixed reactions from the crowd as he hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday night, though he did make one move that “The View” host and former stand-up comedian Joy Behar didn’t appreciate.

Early on in his monologue, Gillis made a joke about Donald Trump’s desire to host a UFC fight at the White House, with the punchline being “the last time he staged a fight in D.C., Mike Pence almost died.” When the joke fell flat but got some scattered applause, Gillis told the crowd, “you don’t have to do that. It was fine, I didn’t write it.”

And that shade toward his writers irked Behar pretty good.

“Never do that,” she said on Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “Johnny Carson was on the air for, I don’t know, a 100 years? Never once did he say, ‘The writer wrote that bad joke that I just bombed with.’ That’s bad form.”

Her co-hosts largely agreed, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg reminding viewers just how hard hosting an awards show is. She’s experienced it firsthand multiple times.

“The first five minutes is for you, whoever the host is,” Whoopi explained. “The first five minutes of any awards show is for you, to get to know the audience, and the rest of that time, people want to know ‘Did I win?’”

Behar agreed, saying that no one in the crowd is there to laugh. Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that she was not surprised by Gillis’ blunders, given his style of humor and his history.

“I think Shane Gillis is very funny but I watch him like I watch horror movies, like this,” she said, using her fingers as a lattice over her eyes. “Because I’m like, what is he going to say, is he going to make me deeply uncomfortable, or am I going to laugh hysterically?”

