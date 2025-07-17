‘Daily Show’ Slams Trump’s Social Media Breakup with Frustrated MAGA Supporters: ‘He Went Full Messy Bitch!’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper mocked President Trump’s ongoing, unsuccessful attempts to downplay the importance of the government’s Jeffrey Epstein files Wednesday night, telling viewers that the president is in a “brutal spot” right now.

In the days since Trump’s Justice Department released a memo claiming that, contrary to both popular belief and previous statements from government officials, no list of Epstein’s clients actually exists, Trump’s right-wing supporters have refused to move on from the controversy. “No matter what Trump does, he just can’t get them to shut up about it,” Klepper observed. The “Daily Show” host then played a clip of Trump telling reporters he does not understand the public’s continued interest in Epstein because he was “never a big factor, in terms of life.”

“Not the guy you call to give a eulogy,” Klepper joked in response, adding, “Also, you don’t have to like Epstein, but he clearly was a ‘big factor, in terms of life.’ He’s America’s most famous sex criminal, which is… quite a competitive category.” The “Daily Show” comedian went on to note that Trump has found himself in a situation that is uniquely difficult for him.

“This just really highlights Trump’s dilemma. He’s desperate to tamp down the drama, but his entire career has only taught him to heighten the drama,” Klepper explained. “I mean, you can’t spend your whole life as the messy bitch from a reality show and then suddenly say, ‘Can we have some decorum here, please?’”

Klepper continued to lambast Trump for telling reporters that the Epstein case is sordid but “boring.” “Oh, yeah. What’s interesting about a global pedophile sex ring that involves the richest people in the world — that I might be covering up my own involvement in? Snooze alerts!” Klepper dryly commented.

The “Daily Show” host then addressed Trump’s Truth Social posts Wednesday morning, in which he condemned his “past supporters” for their obsession with the Epstein files and said he does not even want their support anymore. “Goddamn, he went full messy bitch!” Klepper remarked. “‘If you can’t handle me at my sex crimes cover-up, you don’t deserve me at my alligator concentration camps, you sluts!’”

During the same segment, Klepper also took a moment to ridicule Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert for suggesting that former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who was found to have paid for sex with a 17-year-old, should lead a special counsel investigation into the Epstein files.

“You want Matt Gaetz to investigate underage sex trafficking? Because it makes sense in a sort of game-recognize-game way,” a flabbergasted Klepper joked. “I can see Matt Gaetz pulling up to R. Kelly’s house saying, ‘I’m putting together a team… Also, legally, I have to introduce myself.’”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video above.