How to Watch the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler returns to host the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday, honoring critics’ favorite film and television projects of the year.

Ryan Coogler’s film “Sinners” led the nominations with 17, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” followed closely behind with 14 with Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor also earning individual nominations.

Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence” led the television categories with six nominations.

For a full breakdown of where to watch the awards show, keep reading:

When are the Critics Choice Awards 2026?

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 4 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

How can I watch the Critics Choice Awards 2026?

The awards will be available to watch on E! and USA Network. If you do not have cable, the awards will also stream live on USANetwork.com. The show will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What time is the awards show?

The Critics Choice Awards will air live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting?

Chelsea Handler is hosting the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

Who is nominated at the Critics Choice Awards 2026?

“Sinners” topped all nominees with 17 nods, followed by “One Battle After Another” with 14. “Frankenstein” and “Hamnet” tied with 11 Critics Choice nominations each. Then came “Marty Supreme” with eight.

The TV categories were led by “Adolescence” with six and “Nobody Wants This” with five. “Hacks,” “The Pitt and “Severance” all received four nominations each.

The full list of the nominees can be found here.