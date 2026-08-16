‘Lanterns’ Season 1 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

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“Lanterns” – the next entry in the new DCU – has finally arrived.

The new series lands on HBO and explores the humans who have been recruited to join the Green Lantern Corps – a faction of heroes who use rings that imbue them with powers tapped to certain emotions. The first season finds Earth’s first Green Lantern Hal Jordan and his trainee trying to solve a series of murders in small-town America they are suspicious is actually the work of aliens.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of HBO’s “Lanterns.”

When does “Lanterns” Season 1 come out?

The first season of “Lanterns” premieres on Sunday, Aug. 16.

What time do new “Lanterns” episodes come out?

“Lanterns” Season 1 airs on HBO Sunday nights and will be available to stream on HBO Max simultaneously with its 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT air time.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes of “Lanterns” will release weekly for the duration of the season on HBO. The episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max in tandem with the premiere on the channel. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Aug. 16

Episode 2 – Aug. 23

Episode 3 – Aug. 30

Episode 4 – Sept. 6

Episode 5 – Sept. 13

Episode 6 – Sept. 20

Episode 7 – Sept. 27

Episode 8 – Oct. 4

What is “Lanterns” Season 1 about?

The first season of “Lanterns” follows Hal Jordan years after he took on the powers of a Green Lantern, as he is saddled with training his future replacement, John Stewart. The pair get pulled to the middle of the country to investigate a series of small-town murders that Hal is convinced is the work of aliens.

Who is in “Lanterns” Season 1?

Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre front “Lanterns” as Hal Jordan and John Stewart. They are joined by Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Laura Linney, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jason Ritter and Nathan Fillion.

Watch the trailer: