5 Shows Like ‘House of the Dragon’ to Watch While You Wait For Season 4

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“House of the Dragon” Season 3 has ended and the long wait for the final entry has begun. No better way to pass the time than with another TV binge, or five.

The fantasy genre has been enjoying sitting near the top of the TV mountain since “Game of Thrones” landed on HBO back in 2011. With the wait for “House of the Dragon” looking to be 2028 at the absolute earliest, there is a lot of hurry up and waiting on the horizon for fans of the show. Luckily, there are tons of good options to keep you busy and ease the pain of waiting to see the bloody end of the Dance of the Dragons conflict.

These are the five shows to check out if you’re yearning for more like “House of the Dragon.”