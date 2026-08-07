The 3 Best Movies on Netflix This Week

The best movies on Netflix to check out this week include one of the best Spider-Man movies.
Your options for solid movies that are available on Netflix are far-reaching, but there are a few standouts that definitely deserve your time this week. Riding the high of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” it’s natural to want to revisit more of the wall-crawler and the streamer has one of the very best available. Also, if you’re looking for something oozing atmosphere and vibes, there’s no need to look further than 2021’s “The Green Knight.”
These are the three movies to check out on Netflix this week.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” represents some of the very best superhero storytelling since “X-Men” hit the big screen in 2000. The story is your classic mentor/mentee tale between a Peter Parker that time in the suit has been unkind to and the young and passionate Miles Morales. The story is fun, heartfelt, exciting and epic: the key ingredients to all good stories about the Wall Crawler.
But aside from the story, the movie is also gorgeous to look at. The animators flexed every muscle they had putting the film together and rewatches are rewarded with some tiny new detail to spot every time.
The Green Knight
“The Green Knight” is an Arthurian legend film that came out in 2021 that drips atmosphere and dark fantasy vibes. The film stars Dev Patel as Gawain, one of the knights of King Arthur’s Round Table who is looking to prove his worth in a decaying kingdom. The film takes it time and steeps the viewer in every moment of Gawain’s journey. It remains one of the most under-appreciated and under-watched movies of the 2020s and is on the streamer until the end of the month. Do yourself a favor.
A Quiet Place: Day One
On paper, “A Quiet Place: Day One” feels like a move to further a horror franchise. In practice, the prequel film about the day the noise-sensitive aliens arrived on the planet is the most human story of the entire series. It follows a woman and man who meet as chaos consumes the city as they try to make it back to the woman’s apartment to save her cat. The film is just as brutal as you’d expect but Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn elevate everything else happening that makes this entry stand above the others.