The 3 Best Movies on Netflix This Week

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The best movies on Netflix to check out this week include one of the best Spider-Man movies.

Your options for solid movies that are available on Netflix are far-reaching, but there are a few standouts that definitely deserve your time this week. Riding the high of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” it’s natural to want to revisit more of the wall-crawler and the streamer has one of the very best available. Also, if you’re looking for something oozing atmosphere and vibes, there’s no need to look further than 2021’s “The Green Knight.”

These are the three movies to check out on Netflix this week.