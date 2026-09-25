5 New Horror Movies to Stream in September

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The spooky season is nearly upon us, but that doesn’t mean the horror movie binges can’t happen early.

October is reserved as the great horror movie month, but plenty of streamers are getting ahead of the game and adding scary stories to their libraries a month early. And if they’re already there, why not just start watching your favorites – both new and old – a bit early? From classics like “Carrie” to new wonders like “Backrooms,” there are plenty already up to start Halloween just a bit early.

Here are five horror movies to stream in September.