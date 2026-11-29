HBO Max’s slate of December arrivals is headlined by the long-awaited premiere of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” HBO’s new adaptation of author J.K. Rowling’s original fantasy novels is set to make its debut on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Featuring a new cast of both established and up-and-coming British stars, the series promises to offer viewers a new and more expansive live-action spin on the Boy Who Lived’s journey through the Wizarding World.
Elsewhere, HBO Max has a pair of 2026 films coming to its platform later this month, including director Gregg Araki’s acclaimed sex comedy “I Want Your Sex.” After hitting theaters in late July, the film is scheduled to arrive on HBO Max on Dec. 4. Meanwhile, director Adam Wingard’s action thriller “Onslaught” is slated to follow its September theatrical run by arriving on HBO Max on Dec. 22.
Below, you can find the full list of everything new on HBO Max in December.
December 1
“90 Day Diaries: Sleigh the Holidays” Season 1 (TLC)
“A Star Is Born” (1954)
“A Star Is Born” (1976)
“A Star Is Born” (2018)
“A Star is Born: Extended” (2018)
“Bad Times at the El Royale”
“The Band Wagon”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Broadway Melody of 1940”
“Caged”
“Creed”
“Creed II”
“Creed III”
“Dancing Lady”
“Dinner at Eight”
“Dirty Harry”
“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1941)
“Free Willy”
“Friendly Persuasion”
“George Washington Slept Here”
“The Golden Compass” (2007)
“The Goonies”
“Horrible Bosses” (2011)
“Horrible Bosses: Totally Inappropriate Edition” (2011)
“The Iron Giant”
“The Long, Long Trailer”
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”
“Mars Attacks!”
“Matilda” (1996)
“Meet the Fockers” (2004)
“Meet the Parents” (2000)
“Mrs. Doubtfire”
“My Girl”
“The Neverending Story” (1984)
“Night Nurse”
“Paddington”
“Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters”
“Prisoners”
“Reefer Madness” (1936)
“Rocky”
“Rocky Balboa”
“Rocky II”
“Rocky III”
“Rocky IV”
“Rocky V”
“Scream 2”
“Scream 3”
“Scream 4”
“Seized” (HBO Original)
“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
“Unfriended: Dark Web” (2018)
“Unfriended: Dark Web: Buried Alive” (2018)
“Ziegfeld Follies”
December 3
“My Favorite Murder” (HBO Original)
December 4
“It’s Florida, Man” Season 3 (HBO Original)
“I Want Your Sex”
“The Howard Stern Show” Episode 10 (SiriusXM Series)
“Seveso The Dioxin Disaster” (HBO Original)
“My Brother’s Killer” (ID)
December 6
“OWN Holiday Movie: Tapping Into Christmas” (OWN)
“We Baby Bears” Season 2F (Cartoon Network Studios)
December 7
“Batman: Knightfall Part 1”
“C.B. Strike: The Running Grave” (HBO Original)
December 9
“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 42 (Food Network)
“Men v Food” Season 1 (Discovery)
“Short Films from The American Black Film Festival” Season 1
December 11
“House Hunters International” Volume 10, Season 219 (HGTV)
“Living Frank Lloyd Wright” Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
“My Lottery Dream Home” Season 19 (HGTV)
December 12
“Ready to Love: Chicago” Season 12 (OWN)
“Rocky Mountain Wreckers” Season 2 (Discovery)
December 15
“90 Day Florida” Season 1 (TLC)
December 16
“Luther” Seasons 1-5
December 18
“April X
“Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” Season 56 (Food Network)
“Kashpirovsky: Under The Spell” (HBO Original)
December 20
“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 12 (OWN)
“Teen Titans Go!” Season 9 (Cartoon Network)
December 21
“Alien: Romulus”
December 22
“House Hunters” Volume 11, Season 265 (HGTV)
“Onslaught” (A24)
December 24
“Strip the Cosmos” Season 5 (Science Channel)
December 25
“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” Season 1 (HBO Original)
December 26
“Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini” Season 1 (Food Network)
December 28
“Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
December 29
“Beat Bobby Flay” Season 44 (Food Network)
December 31
“Monsters Inside Me” Season 1 (Discovery)
“Save My Skin” Season 8 (TLC)