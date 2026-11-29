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HBO Max’s slate of December arrivals is headlined by the long-awaited premiere of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” HBO’s new adaptation of author J.K. Rowling’s original fantasy novels is set to make its debut on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Featuring a new cast of both established and up-and-coming British stars, the series promises to offer viewers a new and more expansive live-action spin on the Boy Who Lived’s journey through the Wizarding World.

Elsewhere, HBO Max has a pair of 2026 films coming to its platform later this month, including director Gregg Araki’s acclaimed sex comedy “I Want Your Sex.” After hitting theaters in late July, the film is scheduled to arrive on HBO Max on Dec. 4. Meanwhile, director Adam Wingard’s action thriller “Onslaught” is slated to follow its September theatrical run by arriving on HBO Max on Dec. 22.