Here’s Everything New on HBO Max in January 2026

Do the movies and shows you watch at the start of a new year dictate how the next 12 months will go? Who knows, but you could try. And, if you’re specifically checking HBO Max’s catalogue for the month, you have some options on what kind of time you want to have.

With “Spaceballs 2” on its way, you can prepare yourself by checking out the first “Spaceballs.” Or, if you’re looking for more serious action, you can check out the “John Wick” franchise. For even more stress, you can check out new episodes of “The Pitt.” Really, you have a lot of options.

You can see a full list of what’s streaming on HBO Max in January below.

Jan. 1

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

MGM/UA

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

Jan. 2

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)

Jan. 5

Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)

Jan. 6

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)

Jan. 7

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

Jan. 8

65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)

Noah Wyle, Ned Brower and Supriya Ganesh in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)

Jan. 9

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

Jan. 11

Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season 1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)

Jan. 12

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Jan. 13

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)

Jan. 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)

Jan. 15

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

Jan. 16

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)

Jan. 18

A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Jan. 20

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)

Jan. 22

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)

Jan. 23

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

Jan. 25

Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)

Jan. 27

33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)

Jan. 29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)

Jan. 30

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Rose Byrne in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Jan. 31

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)