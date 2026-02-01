Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

Everything New on Prime Video in February 2026

Including Kelly Rowland and Method’s new rom-com “Relationship Goals” and the beloved musical romance “La La Land”

Raquel Harris
Hugh Grant in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” (Lionsgate)
New month, new movies and more to watch on Prime Video that we have to tell you all about.

Love is in the air as we snuggle closer and closer to Valentine’s Day, which means Prime Video is laying out some good ol’ romance flicks for you to watch with your bae. Some of the titles include Kelly Rowland and Method’s new rom-com “Relationship Goals, as well as Damien Chazelle’s beloved musical romance “La La Land.”

Aubrey Plaza in "My Old Ass"
But if you aren’t into all that lovey-dovey stuff, you’ve totally got some other options, like the “RoboCop” films, “Sherlock Holmes” and more.

Check out everything that’s heading to the platform now this month below.

Available Feb. 1

  • “50 First Dates”
  • “Baby Boom” (1987)
  • “Back to School” (1986)
  • “Bandits” (2001)
  • “Barbershop” (2002)
  • “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” (2004)
  • “Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016)
  • “Beauty Shop” (2005)
  • “Big Daddy” (1999)
  • “Blue Velvet” (1986)
  • “Charlie’s Angels” (2000)
  • “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003)
  • “Click” (2006)
  • “Colors” 1988)
  • “Daylight” (1996)
  • “Dear John” (2010)
  • “Earthquake” (1974)
  • “Fargo” (1996)
  • “Funny People” (2009)
  • “Gamer” (2009)
  • “Hercules” (2014)
  • “Hoodlum” (1997)
  • “Hook” (1991)
  • “Into the Blue” (2005)
  • “La La Land” (2016)
  • “Leap Year” (2010)
  • “Mystic Pizza “(1988)
  • “No Way Out (1987)
  • “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” (2023)
  • “P.S. I Love You” (2007)
  • “Play Misty for Me” (1971)
  • “Robocop” (1987)
  • “Robocop” (2014)
  • “Robocop 2” (1990)
  • “Robocop 3” (1993)
  • “Rumble Fish” (1983)
  • “Searching” (2018)
  • “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)
  • “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (2011)
  • “Shocker” (1989)
  • “Sisu” (2023)
  • “Slap Shot” (1977)
  • “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993)
  • “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension” (1984)
  • “The Andromeda Strain” (1971)
  • “The Beguiled” (2017)
  • “The Beguiled” (1971)
  • “The Big Lebowski” (1998)
  • “The Eiger Sanction” (1975)
  • “The Funhouse” (1981)
  • “The Grey” (2012)
  • “The Other Guys” (2010)
  • “The Serpent and the Rainbow” (1988)
  • “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (2018)
  • “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968)
  • “The Usual Suspects” (1995)
  • “The Vow” (2012)
  • “Think Like a Man” (2012)
  • “Waterworld” (1995)
  • “What’s the Worst that Could Happen?” (2001)
"Cross" Season 2 (Prime Video)
Available Feb. 4

  • “Relationship Goals” (2026)

Available Feb. 6

  • “Fabian and the Deadly Wedding”

Available Feb. 13

  • “Love Me Love” (2026)
  • “The Woman King”

Available Feb. 14

  • “Perry Mason S1-9” (1957)

Available Feb. 15

  • “Next Goal Wins”

Available Feb. 25

  • “The Bluff”

Available Feb. 26

  • “The Gray House”
