5 New Shows to Stream This Week

The first week of February might be a bit lighter on new shows – for one obvious reason – but there are still some strong options ready to stream.
The big TV event of the week is obviously Super Bowl Sunday which many shows cleared out of the way of, but Netflix, Peacock and more are still dropping some fun and fresh options. Whether it’s the new season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” or new series “The ‘Burbs.”
Here are the five new shows dropping this week that are worth your streaming time.
The Lincoln Lawyer
The fourth season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” returns with a bang to Netflix this week. The latest entry ratchets up the tension by making Mickey Haller work to prove his own innocence. The Season 3 finale ended with Mickey being arrested for a murder and the big case of the new season will be him getting to the bottom of who is actually responsible.
The Muppet Show
The fuzzy stars of “The Muppet Show” are back and ready to reignite their pop culture relevance. The new Disney+ special brings along superstar Sabrina Carpenter along for the ride to bring in a fresh era for the classic characters. While it might only be one special, if it performs well enough, expect to see much more of the felt friends going forward.
The ‘Burbs
Peacock’s next big TV series lands this week with “The ‘Burbs.” The show stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a couple who move back to the husband’s childhood home. Tucked in an idyllic cul-de-sac, they begin to uncover troubling secrets about their neighbors.
The Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest TV events of every year and the 2026 matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is likely to carry that tradition forward. Whether it’s the game itself, the commercials and movie trailers or history-making Grammy winner Bad Bunny’s hotly anticipated halftime show, there is plenty to look forward to this Sunday.
The Investigation of Lucy Letby
Netflix continues its churn of true crime docuseries, and “The Investigation of Lucy Letby” is its latest offering. The case follows a neonatal nurse who was convicted of harming infants, and the series includes a bunch of new unseen footage and accounts surrounding the investigation.