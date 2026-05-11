5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Netflix and More

New shows landing to stream this week include a new Marvel Cinematic Universe one-shot and the next “Yellowstone” family addition.

If you’re a fan of either The Punisher or the extended Dutton family there will be plenty to enjoy this week. A quick one-shot primer for Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher before his appearance in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” drops on Disney+, while Paramount+ looks to explore the growing relationship between Rip and Beth in “Dutton Ranch.”

Here are the best shows to stream this week.