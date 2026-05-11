5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Netflix and More

New shows landing to stream this week include a new Marvel Cinematic Universe one-shot and the next “Yellowstone” family addition.
If you’re a fan of either The Punisher or the extended Dutton family there will be plenty to enjoy this week. A quick one-shot primer for Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher before his appearance in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” drops on Disney+, while Paramount+ looks to explore the growing relationship between Rip and Beth in “Dutton Ranch.”
Here are the best shows to stream this week.
The Roast of Kevin Hart (Netflix)
“The Roast of Kevin Hart” is set to be the comedy event of the week and possibly the month. The Netflix special airs Sunday and will be hosted by comedian Shane Gillis. As with past roasts Hart has been a part of, expect the many comedians and actors who work with the roastee to take jabs at his stature and some of his early work. If you’re looking for a laugh this week, this will be the spot.
Devil May Cry (Netflix)
“Devil May Cry” Season 2 is ready to take you back to the ’90s and having you bumping hard rock once again. The second season will feature Dante and his brother Virgil squaring off against each other after years of estrangement – because one thought the other was dead. If you enjoyed the high-octane animated action of the first season, or are looking for a new show to fill the void “Invincible” left, “Devil May Cry” could be the answer.
The Punisher: One Last Shot (Disney+)
“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 wrapped without a sighting of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher but that’s probably because he is getting his own oneshot special. The feature episode is likely to bridge some of the mysteries regarding where Frank Castle was while Daredevil, Karen Page and others were squaring off against Kingpin. And with Punisher being featured in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” later this year, “The Punisher: One Last Shot” could serve as a great primer for the character.
Good Omens (Prime Video)
“Good Omens” clawed itself back from the dead for one final outing. The beloved Prime Video series about an angel (Michael Sheen) and a devil (David Tennant) who become friends and are then tasked with protecting Earth from other heavenly threats seemed like it was going to end on a cliffhanger following Season 2. Luckily, the show’s passionate fan base kept the show alive for a third and final season. Be warned – the final season is in fact just a singular 90-minute episode, but closure is closure.
Dutton Ranch (Paramount+)
The next installment of the ever-expanding “Yellowstone” universe arrives and this one is much closer to a tried-and-true sequel than many others. If you miss the love story between Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton, then “Dutton Ranch” will likely ease that desire. Expect plenty of angst and even more of Beth’s scathing verbal takedowns.