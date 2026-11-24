It’s a holiday week but that is not stopping a handful of new shows from dropping on a number of streamers.
There are more than a few solid options to test out with your Thanksgiving time off. “The Blade Runner” franchise is broadening into television and “The Hunting Wives” is back and messier than ever on Netflix. Whatever vibe you’re looking for, the Thanksgiving break is bound to provide something for you to binge after one too many plates of food.
These are the new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Dig
Where to Stream: Peacock
Amy Poehler is heading back to TV screens and teaming back up with “Parks and Recreation” creator Mike Schur for “Dig.” The Peacock original series follows a group of women who stumble across an extremely rare find while in Greece, which they keep a secret and wraps them deeper into a long-buried (no pun intended) conspiracy. If you’re looking for the humor Schur’s shows like “Parks,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Good Place,” then look no further.
Blade Runner 2099
Where to Stream: Prime Video
The fact that there hasn’t been a “Blade Runner” TV series until now is a bit mind-boggling. The good news is that the Prime Video series is shaping up to be a banger. Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh lead the series that (obviously) takes place 50 years after the last film. Los Angeles is reeling after the most recent war between humans and replicants and now the replicants are calling the shots. If you’re craving rain-soaked neon, existential crises and a healthy dose of high sci-fi to round out your Thanksgiving weekend than this limited series is going to be your everything.
The Hunting Wives
Where to Stream: Netflix
Buckle up for even more mess because “The Hunting Wives” is back for Season 2. The new outing picks up after the massive cliffhanger that has Sophie and Margo pitted against each other after learning about a pair of dead bodies – one killed to protect Margo’s husband’s gubernatorial campaign and the other in self-defense. Everything that made the first season of the show such a hit and easy watch is back and bigger in the second season.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Where to Stream: Peacock
There are truly few traditions like cozying up on Thanksgiving Day morning to tune in for the annual Macy’s Day Parade. Whether it’s the balloons, the music performances, or just the shots of the people of New York out celebrating the holiday, tuning in for the parade just seems to hit year after year and start Thanksgiving Day off wholesome and right.
The Trials of Karen Read
Where to Stream: Netflix
The Karen Read trials took over the news cycle in 2024 and 2025 and Netflix is putting out a three-episode docuseries going over everything that happened with the case. Another major component of the story is the viral sensation that the whole trial became. The Internet could not help but theorize and post to message boards breaking down the trial’s progress. True crime fans will find much to enjoy here.