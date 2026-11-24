Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s a holiday week but that is not stopping a handful of new shows from dropping on a number of streamers.

There are more than a few solid options to test out with your Thanksgiving time off. “The Blade Runner” franchise is broadening into television and “The Hunting Wives” is back and messier than ever on Netflix. Whatever vibe you’re looking for, the Thanksgiving break is bound to provide something for you to binge after one too many plates of food.