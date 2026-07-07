5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Apple TV, Netflix and More

The new shows to check out this week include a slew of reality TV classics.

If you’re a reality TV fan, you’ll be served well this week with returns to a number of classic series. “Big Brother,” “Project Runway” and more are all back on screens for their latest entries. For more serialized TV, Netflix is debuting their remake of the iconic “Little House on the Prairie” series which any western fan should check out.

Here are the five shows debuting this week that will be worth a stream.