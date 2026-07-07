5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Apple TV, Netflix and More

The new shows to check out this week include a slew of reality TV classics.
If you’re a reality TV fan, you’ll be served well this week with returns to a number of classic series. “Big Brother,” “Project Runway” and more are all back on screens for their latest entries. For more serialized TV, Netflix is debuting their remake of the iconic “Little House on the Prairie” series which any western fan should check out.
Here are the five shows debuting this week that will be worth a stream.
Trying
The fifth season of Apple TV’s “Trying” is finally arriving on the streamer. Nikki and Jason spent four seasons working through the adoption process and finally getting settled with their kids Princess and Tyler – all for the Season 4 finale to upend that when Princess and Tyler’s biological mother shows up at their door. If you’re in the market for a heartwarming family drama look no further than “Trying.”
Little House on the Prairie
A new reboot courtesy of Netflix chronicling the life of Laura Ingalls and her family’s life on the frontier lands on the streamer this week. Expect the new adaptation to be a more modernized take on the western tale compared to the iconic 1970s series. For fans of the original or stories about the American West there can be little doubt the series will find its audience.
Big Brother
The wait is over. “Big Brother” is back for Season 28. The show once again puts a group of strangers in a house together and cuts them off from the outside world – all while they’re being watched by the public constantly through cameras and microphones. In a reality TV golden era, “Big Brother” continues to hold a place of prominence and whether you’re a longtime fan or curious about the show after watching past contestants on “Traitors” it’s always worth the time and dedication it takes to watch.
Project Runway
It’s “Project Runway.” It’s a big week for reality and competition TV returning and “Project Runway” sits almost in the Mount Rushmores for both of those categories. Season 22 picks up and finds a new slew of designers vying in a competition to compete in premiere fashion shows.
Real Housewives of Orange County
“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is making their milestone season count. Not only is the show enjoying reaching Season 20, but they’re doing it in classic “Orange County” style. The upcoming season is bringing back original cast member Vicki Gunvalson to a full-time position. That alone should have longtime fans of the series excited to see what the new entry in the classic series has in store.