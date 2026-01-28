“Shrinking” has returned for Season 3, where viewers will sit down to watch these beloved characters undergo even more delightful, tear-jerky and absolutely hilarious adventures.

And how does that make us feel, you ask? Amazing. With “Shrinking” co-creator Bill Lawrence’s booked and busy schedule, cranking out a “Scrubs” reboot as well as the next chapter of “Ted Lasso,” he’s still made time to give audiences more sessions of this heartwarming series. Literally. Before Season 3 premiered, Season 4 was already promised.

This time around, Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his quirky crew work through the sometimes difficult journey of moving on as they face new personal and professional challenges.

Anyway, we’ve got all the details about how to watch the show this season below. Check it out.

When does “Shrinking” Season 3 premiere?

“Shrinking” Season 3 premieres on Apple TV on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with a one-hour episode.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “Shrinking” Season 3 will drop every Wednesday at 12 a.m. PT.

“Shrinking” Season 3 episode release schedule:

There will be 11 episodes of “Shrinking” in Season 3. Here’s the episode release guide.

Season 3, Episode 1: “My Bad” — Wednesday, Jan. 28

Season 3, Episode 2: “Happiness Mission” — Wednesday, Feb. 4

Season 3, Episode 3: “D-Day” — Wednesday, Feb. 11

Season 3, Episode 4: “The Field” — Wednesday, Feb. 18

Season 3, Episode 5: “Hold Your Horsies” — Wednesday, Feb. 25

Season 3, Episode 6: “Dereks” Don’t Die” — Wednesday, March 4

Season 3, Episode 7: “I Will Be Grape” — Wednesday, March 11

Season 3, Episode 8: “Depression Diet” — Wednesday, March 18

Season 3, Episode 9 — Wednesday, March 25

Season 3, Episode 10 — Wednesday, April 1

Season 3, Episode 11 — Wednesday, April 8

Are more episodes on the way?

Yes, they sure are. On Tuesday, ahead of the Season 3 premiere, “Shrinking” was renewed for a fourth season. Check out those details here.

What is “Shrinking” about?

Here’s Apple TV’s official description of the series: “‘Shrinking’ follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Ted McGinely, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie and Brett Goldstein. This season, the show welcomes newbies Michael J. Fox and Jeff Daniels.

Watch the trailer