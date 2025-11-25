The first teaser for the reboot of the beloved medical sitcom “Scrubs” shows the original cast checking back in for their shifts at Sacred Heart Hospital.

“I’m back, baby!” Zach Braff says as his character J.D., kicking off the video, which dropped Tuesday. Right alongside him are Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) and Christopher Turk (Donald Faison).

In front of them, however, are the new kids on the block, who aren’t quite familiar with J.D. and his colleagues … whatsoever.

“Do you know who these people are?” one of the fresh staffers asks. In an effort to make a better introduction, Turk tells J.D. to “try a different approach.”

“Maybe a little bit more like Dr. Cox,” Elliot inserts. “Really super start there, Scooter,” Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) then cheers on before Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) chimes in, “Leave Bambi alone.”

The new series, which takes the same name as its predecessor, “Scrubs,” scored a straight-to-series order from ABC for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season back in July.

The official logline for the new show is as follows: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

“Scrubs” returns Feb. 25, 2026, on ABC before streaming on Hulu.